LI now has one of the lowest infection rates

Percentage of positive tests down across Long Island

Long Island’s infection rate — determined by the percentage of those who test positive for the contagious virus — has hovered around 1% for the past two weeks, better than New York City and Albany, state records show.

On March 31, Long Island’s one-day infection rate reached a peak of 54.9% based on 3,465 tests.

And among U.S. states, New York’s infection rate has been reduced dramatically since its height in April, so that it now ranks among those states with the lowest percentage of positive tests in the nation, according to a nationwide comparison by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

During the past week, New York State’s 1.1% infection rate was better than every state except for Vermont and Connecticut, researchers say. On June 17, Long Island reached its lowest infection rate so far at 0.7% based on 10,530 diagnostic tests.

With reduced traffic on trains and roadways — along with adherence to social distancing — Long Island has been able to blunt the type of widespread transmission now seen in other areas of the country, local health experts say.

The number of new positives today, as of 3 p.m.: 42 in Nassau, 50 in Suffolk, 275 in New York City and 584 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new coronavirus cases by day in New York City and in the state. Search a map and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Archdiocese of New York: 20 Catholic schools to close

The Archdiocese of New York announced Thursday it is closing 20 Catholic schools and merging three others because the pandemic’s economic devastation led to lowered enrollment of students and declining weekly parish collections that help support the schools.

The move came a few weeks after the Diocese of Rockville Centre announced it's closing three Catholic schools on Long Island for the same reasons, amid warnings from education experts that the economic impact of the virus threatens to leave widespread wreckage among private schools.

“I have been a Catholic school educator for more than 40 years, and could never have imagined the grave impact this pandemic has had on our schools," said Michael J. Deegan, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said, “Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception."

Colleges across Long Island prepare to open

College life on Long Island will look different this fall, with frequent screenings for coronavirus, limited in-person gatherings and, for some, a mix of remote and face-to-face instruction.

“We’re being as flexible as we can be with our students, but it’s safety that counts, following all the protocols and wearing masks,” said Kathy Coley, spokeswoman for Farmingdale State College. “It’s going to be quite a semester.”

Some students won’t be moving in at all, while others will undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 before they step on campus.

State University of New York Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson recently approved the reopening plans from Stony Brook University, Farmingdale State College, SUNY Old Westbury, Empire State College and other campuses.

Some local malls will reopen this week

At least two Long Island malls will reopen this week, more than three months after efforts to stop the spread of the virus led to mandated retail shutdowns statewide.

Roosevelt Field in Garden City will open Friday and Broadway Commons in Hicksville will open Saturday, following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that malls could reopen Friday if they were in regions in Phase 4 of the business resumption plan — and if they had high-efficiency air filtration systems to help control the spread.

“Broadway Commons will have all HVAC units at the property upgraded to comply with the governor’s orders by Friday. Our operations teams are working with the HVAC specialists to refine all of our systems for compliance,” said Pacific Retail Capital Partners, the El Segundo, California-based owner of the mall.

Roosevelt Field emailed notices to tenants Wednesday about its plan to reopen.

“I am happy to say Roosevelt Field will be reopening on Friday July 10th at 11AM. The hours for the mall will be Monday to Saturday from 11am-7pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm,” general manager Christopher Brivio said in the email, which a tenant provided to Newsday.

More to know

Long Island could lose up to 28% of its jobs by Dec. 31 because of the coronavirus and subsequent economic shutdown, according to a report.

More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off during the pandemic.

A company that delivers coffee, snacks and beverages to thousands of office buildings throughout the region has idled 215 employees as part of a “permanent plant layoff,” a casualty of the slow pace of office reopenings.

The Long Island Rail Road’s top union official is calling out the MTA for posting several management and executive job openings, even while threatening to lay off workers to help close a budget deficit from the pandemic.

The Ivy League announced its members will play no intercollegiate sports until after Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Bobby’s Burger Palace, Bobby Flay’s burger mini-chain, has closed its location at Lake Grove’s Smith Haven Mall.

News for you

Tour the Gold Coast properties (outside). Long Island’s preserved Gold Coast estates have been lonely during the pandemic. But that’s changing now, as some grounds reopen for outdoor activities like garden strolls, lawn picnics and castle-gawking. Here’s how you can spend time there, by appointment.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame goes virtual. Earlier this year it said it was postponing its scheduled May 2 induction ceremony due to the pandemic. Now it's replacing its annual live event with an HBO special set for Nov. 7.

Gardening during the pandemic. Trying to keep invasive species from taking root? Here are seven common things to avoid alongside well-behaved alternatives to plant instead.

Plus: It's nearing the end of tax season, and nothing strikes fear like a letter from the IRS saying you'll be audited. Here’s what to expect if you find yourself facing an audit.

Get real-time updates about the virus' impact on the Island by visiting our live blog and watch our latest daily wrap-up video that featured how some Long Islanders spent the first day of Phase 4.

Commentary

Open your eyes to the truth about masks. Mom’s death certificate reads “complications from dementia,” writes reader Kathleen Maxheimer, of Centereach, in a letter for Newsday Opinion.

Make no mistake: COVID-19 destroyed her mind and body and took her from us. Many have opinions on this virus: It’s a Democratic plot; it’s not as bad as the media says; numbers are exaggerated; or it’s the governor’s fault ...

My mom, among others, was sick but couldn’t be tested until showing required symptoms. For six weeks, she had horrible headaches but wasn’t tested until falling and needing stitches. At the hospital, she tested positive. When stable, she was sent home because the hospital had no more room.

Her aides loved her as if she was their own. I care about overworked health care front-liners who are underpaid because they are undervalued.

I am angry and disgusted by people who refuse to open their eyes to the truth. Until it hits you, I guess you just don’t care. Think beyond your little world. Wear a mask!