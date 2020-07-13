What it will take for schools to reopen

Cuomo: Schools can open if infection levels meet requirements

Under the guidelines announced, schools on Long Island and throughout the state would be allowed to open given current conditions. The infection level statewide Sunday was at 1.08% and Long Island’s rate was 1.5%.

Schools will remain closed if the level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens, Cuomo said.

The region where a school is located must be in Phase 4, the last phase, of reopening. An initial decision on whether schools can open will be announced the week of Aug. 1, he said.

If the levels hit 9%, “that means the virus is moving rapidly and it is not intelligent to reopen," Cuomo said. “We hit an emergency stop button.”

Around the region, Long Island educators are grappling with bus transportation safety and how students would get to and from school.

Nationally, teachers unions and parents already have begun critiquing plans. Here's a look at the plans and reactions in three other states.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Get answers to more questions on this topic during Newsday's latest free virtual event Tuesday, which will focus on school safety, what teachers think and how administrators see the academic year unfolding. Save your spot.

The number of new positives today, as of 3 p.m.: 47 in Nassau, 84 in Suffolk, 250 in New York City and 557 statewide.

The chart above shows the number of new cases in Nassau and Suffolk in recent days. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Some travelers must provide contact info if entering NY

Travelers from states with high infection levels of COVID-19 — such as Florida and Texas — will be required to provide contact information before they leave the airport or face a $2,000 fine, Cuomo said Monday.

The emergency health order, issued by the state Department of Health, mandates travelers from those states must provide a location form before they leave the airport, he said.

So far, 19 states have been labeled high-infection states requiring quarantine upon entrance to New York.

“You must give officials at the airport your form as to where you came from and where you are going before you leave the airport,” Cuomo said. “It will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York.”

More people in need, even as many head back to work

Thousands of Long Islanders have returned to work, but the need for food assistance remains great — as demonstrated by thousands of people heading to food distribution sites in recent days, food bank executives said.

Food distribution nonprofit Long Island Cares said more than 70,000 additional people have been served since the outbreak started in March.

Island Harvest noted it's increased its purchases of food 528% over this same time period last year, helping more than 147,000 families.

"Our experience tells us sometimes it takes two years for people to get back on their feet," said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and chief executive of Island Harvest. "If they're out of work six months, the bills back up."

Kidney transplant was a 'new lease on life,' but COVID-19 took it from her

One day in March, Jennifer Leung walked in her parents' Wantagh home and was met with laughter.

“Hi! We’re not supposed to hug anymore. We’re supposed to bump each other on the behind,” her mother said, erupting in another fit of giggles. Jennifer Leung said that was the last happy memory she has of her mom, Wai Fong Leung.

Wai Fong, her family said, was a “beacon of light.” There wasn’t a moment when she didn’t have a positive attitude.

She died on May 29 due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 70, shortly after getting a kidney transplant. Read her story.

Read more stories of Long Islanders lost to the coronavirus.

More to know

New Yorkers don't think the worst is over and believe a second wave of coronavirus infections is on its way, according to a Siena College poll released Monday.

Two Oyster Bay municipal pools have closed since Friday after lifeguards at each pool tested positive for COVID-19, a town spokesman said.

New York City had no deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday, four months after the first fatality was reported in the state, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed.

Federal grant funds have run out for small businesses, farms and nonprofits trying to survive the pandemic, officials said Sunday.

Long Island historic sites are inching open after the lockdown, while state park concessions can start serving patrons.

VFW and American Legion halls are struggling, with many being forced to close spaces they rent out or losing revenues they use to help veterans.

Congress faces a tight deadline to enact another coronavirus aid package as cases spike. There are many measures at issue, but here are five key differences that must be resolved.

News for you

Where the animals are. Animals are waiting to meet families this summer at places like the Long Island Aquarium and the Long Island Game Farm. Here are four spots where kids can see animals on Long Island (with social distancing enforced).

How to create a patio you love. Looking to revamp your patio? Sometimes small touches are all it takes. These ideas can help maximize what you already have to create the patio of your dreams.

"Experience" cocktails with special effects. Manny's Sweet Treats has reopened in Mineola, and you can get a $50 cocktail there to celebrate. The newest drinks involve over-the-top effects, delivered to patrons in "treasure boxes" that use smoke, sound and light.

The drive-in Tribeca Film Festival. The festival recently launched a nationwide series of pop-up drive-ins. On Long Island, it's camped out at Nickerson Beach Park in Lido Beach on weekends until Aug. 2. Here's what you can expect.

Are you in or out? Will people feel comfortable returning to gatherings and indoor venues once reopened? Newsday asked some Long Islanders to see where they stand.

Plus: Join us and Long Island LitFest for a Newsday Live Author Series virtual event on July 21, featuring New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor. Reserve your spot.

Get real-time updates about the virus' impact on the Island by visiting our live blog.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

Inside the Bronx Zoo as COVID-19 hit. The pandemic was a challenging time for the Bronx Zoo, which stocked up on food and worked hard to keep workers and animals healthy.

It also was home to some interesting sights, like bears and giraffes, and other animals suddenly interested in viewers.

Episode 33 of the "Life Under Coronavirus" goes inside the Bronx Zoo, which just announced this week that it will be reopening at the end of July after months with no visitors. You'll hear from zoo director Jim Breheny, who has worked at the zoo since age 14.

“When we would go to exhibits and we would go to look at animals,” says Breheny, “we'd find that the animals would actually stop what they were doing and look at us because all of a sudden it was novel to have somebody there watching them.”

Listen to more episodes of the podcast here.