Long Island's positivity rate rises

COVID-19 spread at Fourth of July party in Suffolk, Cuomo says

Cuomo said Tuesday that some 35% of partygoers at an event in Suffolk have tested positive for the coronavirus. State and local officials were able to determine that through contact tracing.

The level of people testing positive for the coronavirus was 1.5% statewide on Monday, Cuomo said, but the level on Long Island jumped to 2%.

That was the highest of any region in the state, outpacing even New York City, which was at 1.4%. Long Island’s infection level has risen in the last three days from 0.9% to 1.5% to 2.0%.

"It's also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Cuomo said.

The number of new positives today, as of 3 p.m.: 69 in Nassau, 102 in Suffolk, 315 in New York City and 912 statewide.

The map above shows the concentration of cases in Long Island communities. Search the map and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

NY's travel quarantine list adds 4 states, removes 1

Four more states have been added to the mandatory self-quarantine list for travelers arriving here, and one has been removed, Cuomo said Tuesday.

Travelers from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin must now self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York State. Delaware was placed on the list last week, but was removed after that state’s metrics did not meet the levels required, Cuomo said.

There are now 22 total states on the isolation list.

Starting today, travelers from states on the list must fill out a form upon arriving in airports stating where they will be staying for their self-quarantine.

What it's like at a Long Island summer camp

After months of at-home schooling, Sam Allison has a new routine: The 10-year-old wakes up in Melville, eats breakfast, puts on sunscreen and dresses for a day at Park Shore Country Day Camp in Dix Hills.

It's his fourth summer at Park Shore, but his first during a pandemic. His weekdays start differently than years past — instead of being picked up by the camp bus, his mom now drives him.

Eliminating transportation is one adjustment many camps have made to keep kids safe; other modifications have been mandated by the CDC and local health departments.

Newsday takes you through a recent day at camp, from the 9 a.m. drop-off to 3 p.m. departure.

How some are staying creative during the pandemic

Four months into the pandemic, and Long Island painters, authors and musicians are reacting to the crisis in different creative ways.

The virus has become a motivator, compelling some to pick up a paint brush, open a laptop, pick up an instrument and make the most of the precious commodity of time.

Denis Ponsot, a painter who has exhibited his work in Nassau and Suffolk counties, launched virtual watercolor classes at the Art Guild of Port Washington.

Find out how other Long Islanders have been using this time to spark their creativity.

More to know

A stretch of Old Country Road in front of Plainview Hospital was renamed "Heroes Way" on Tuesday to honor pandemic health care workers and first responders.

Long Island’s first criminal trial since the start of a pandemic got underway in a Mineola courtroom Monday, after months of New York’s courts using a virtual format.

New York & Co.'s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday and plans to close “a significant portion,” if not all of its stores.

Hearings on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes will be held by the New York State Legislature, less than a week after Cuomo sought to put the issue to rest with his own report.

The NHL announced eight additional COVID-19 cases among its players, as training camps opened for the 24 teams participating in the league’s return-to-play plan.

