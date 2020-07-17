The future of fall sports

Hofstra, Stony Brook won't play sports in the fall

Hofstra made the announcement on Friday, adding that it plans to continue sports in the winter and spring seasons. The school also said it will work to play the fall sports in the spring.

Stony Brook plays football in the CAA, which canceled all sports Friday. The school plays other sports as part of the America East conference, which made the same decision.

"We understand today's announcement is difficult for our Hofstra community and particularly our student-athletes, coaches, and staff," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a multitude of incredible challenges to our athletics program."

The start date for the fall high school sports season was delayed to Sept. 21, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said Thursday, adding there would be no regional or state competition in 2020-21. A backup plan is in place if the season is interrupted or impacted by the COVID-19 crisis again.

Virus numbers remain low across NY and LI

Infection levels continued at relatively low numbers on Long Island and throughout the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday, days after a recent rise in cases had raised concerns in the region.

Of 78,239 coronavirus tests conducted in New York State on Thursday, 776 — or 0.99% — came back positive. That number is slightly down from Wednesday, when the infection rate was 1.06%. On Long Island, the percentage of positive results remained steady at 0.9%, while in New York City it decreased from 1.2% to 1%, state figures show.

Meanwhile, New York City is on track to enter Phase 4 on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Some indoor activities usually permitted in that phase will not be allowed because of worries of spread, Cuomo said Thursday.

The number of new positives today: 49 in Nassau, 49 in Suffolk, 367 in New York City and 776 statewide.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have been tested for coronavirus in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Poll: Deep cleaning is biggest cost for reopened businesses

Frequent deep cleaning of work spaces is the largest additional expense that factories and service firms face as the state's economy reopens, according to polls released this week.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found more than five in 10 manufacturers in the state said more frequent and in-depth cleanings are a high or modest cost burden to them since the reopening. An equal number of retailers and other service firms came to the same conclusion, the bank said.

Only 5% percent of manufacturers and 16% of service firms said they haven’t increased cleaning or it’s not a cost burden.

“The next highest burden came from providing personal protective equipment, or PPE, a cost also reported by most firms,” the bank said.

He achieved the American dream at 29, but the virus ripped it away

Wilson Joao Carvajal was going places, and fast.

Five years after graduating from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, he was married, had a son, and had bought a home in Commack. He recently got a promotion at work.

“He had so much to live for, and he was just starting to realize his dreams,’’ his brother, Angel Carvajal of Deer Park, said.

Wilson Joao Carvajal died on June 4 at Stony Brook Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19, his brother said. He was 29.

Read his story. And read about other Long Islanders we've lost to coronavirus.

More to know

The Shinnecock Indian Nation will close its annual powwow to outside visitors for the first time in 74 years.

Long Island’s economy grew by 74,400 jobs last month as the region continued the phased reopening, state data released Thursday shows.

A group of nurses called for the Northwell Health system to reopen the psychiatric unit at Syosset Hospital, which was temporarily closed for additional bed capacity at the height of the outbreak.

Local business groups can apply for a free permit to close streets in North Hempstead Town, as part of a new measure to make room for struggling restaurants and stores to expand outdoor capacity.

