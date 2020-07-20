Cuomo to New Yorkers: 'Knock it off'

Those ignoring social distancing rules must stop, Cuomo says

Despite New York's measured success in controlling the spread of the virus, Cuomo addressed young people, law enforcement bodies and restaurant and bar owners on Monday to tell them social gatherings that attract unmasked crowds and don't observe social distancing need to stop.

A slide in his presentation emphasized the message in all-capital letters: "KNOCK IT OFF. DON'T BE STUPID!"

"I'm telling you in New-York-speak, as a born and bred New Yorker, it's stupid, it's stupid … Don't be stupid. What they're doing is stupid and reckless for other people," he said, on his way to present help from the state to Savannah, Georgia.

Cuomo said the problem extends to Long Island and other parts of the state. On Saturday night in Long Beach, police dispersed a crowd of up to 800 mainly young people gathered on the beach and boardwalk after receiving reports of loud music, open alcohol use and scuffles between congregants.

He also chided local governments and police departments, at one point specifically naming the New York City Police Department, for not strictly enforcing mask wearing and social distancing rules set by the state.

The number of new positives today: 56 in Nassau, 30 in Suffolk, 284 in New York City and 519 statewide.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The chart below shows the number of new cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties in recent days. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

How police say they've been enforcing mask usage

Months after Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible, local police and public safety officials said they have relied primarily on persuasion — not fines or other law enforcement measures — to ensure the public health directive is carried out.

The executive order, made in the spring and renewed monthly, can be enforced through the state’s public health law. Violation of that law is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, probation or up to three months in jail.

But of more than a dozen municipalities and police agencies surveyed, only Suffolk County police said they had issued summonses or tickets for violations of Cuomo’s order. A department representative said police had issued one summons in Port Jefferson, for violating the order, and two tickets under New York State public health law in Wyandanch and Shirley, all in April.

While Nassau County police officers have issued no summonses, officers “have received directives and education on social distancing,” said spokesman Lt. Det. Richard LeBrun.

Film, zoos, botanical gardens resume as NYC enters Phase 4

Television and film crews got the green light to ramp up their work and zoos and botanical gardens reopened as New York City entered Phase 4 Monday.

Indoor dining is still barred while malls, museums and theaters remain closed. Professional sports also returned, albeit without spectators, as the Yankees swept the Mets in their weekend exhibition series.

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at separate news conferences, were more concerned about preventing a spike in cases.

"When we agreed to let this part of our life come back, it was not meant to be business as usual,” de Blasio said. “It was meant to be with the understanding we all gained the hard way — why we need the social distancing, the limits: to stop this disease so it never comes back.”

Teachers may have to enforce social distancing, masks

If Long Island schools open in the fall, teachers will not only be answering student questions about the coronavirus, but they'll also make sure kids follow a new set of virus-related rules, educators and health experts agree.

Some of the challenges — in addition to classroom instruction — will be teaching children and especially young kids to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, education leaders say.

"The success of our school-based response to COVID-19 rests on the schools' ability to follow the public health guidelines," said Anthony Santella, a Hofstra University associate professor of public health. "It's going to be a much more restrictive environment, and that's going to be a challenge."

Some LI restaurants struggle with reopening

In the weeks before the lockdown began, Carolina Kitchen in Medford was doing excellent business. Then came coronavirus and the dine-in shutdown.

Concerned about safety, owners Kha and Shelley Wheeler closed Carolina Kitchen and remained shuttered through the spring. In June, they reopened briefly for takeout, but closed again when food supplies were interrupted, insurance issues arose and most staff had not yet returned to work.

"Unfortunately, this is taking a hard financial toll," Kha Wheeler texted in early June. "I can't lose this restaurant; I've worked way too hard," he added.

While many restaurants have reopened after the surge — and others, such as Ginza in Massapequa, have closed for good — still another group, at least a few in each town, exist in a limbo. They're not yet open, but not permanently closed, either.

More to know

The experimental coronavirus vaccine from scientists at Oxford University has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

There's been a major shift to mail-in, absentee paper ballots, and for the presidential election, it could take days or weeks to determine a winner in close states.

Babylon Town is launching a public arts initiative that aims to help artists and businesses affected by COVID-19, and hopefully lead to an “arts trail” through the town, officials said.

NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum's fate and uncertainty after being shuttered for months by the pandemic has sent concerns through the surrounding region's business community.

Oyster Bay held its first in-person town board meeting since March, when the town and municipalities across the state stopped holding in-person meetings because of the pandemic.

The announcement that fall sports would be delayed until Sept. 21 was met with more pessimism than optimism across Long Island.

News for you

Where you can pick your own. From berries to garlic, summertime is ripe to get to the fields and pick your own inventory. Here's a guide to help you find what to pick, where you can get it and when the time is right.

Taking comedy outdoors. Legendary comedy club Governor’s in Levittown recently opened a new outdoor venue, Governor’s @ The Patio, to accommodate its customers during the pandemic.

Roosevelt Field mall restaurants return. The shopping center reopened July 10 and, by the end of that week, virtually all of the big-ticket restaurants along the west side of the mall opened. Take a look at what's available.

Dinner and a show with Sal Valentinetti. The “America’s Got Talent” finalist Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti from Bethpage is headlining “Saturday with Sal The Voice” at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. Find out how you can be there.

'Star Wars' and Bingo? A fundraiser for the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County on Wednesday presents “Star Wars Virtual Bingo Night” on Zoom. The event will can accommodate up to 200 participants to play Bingo for Star Wars-themed prizes.

Financial lessons of COVID-19. Here are three pieces of money advice you can apply to your bank account, budget and lifestyle as life evolves after lockdown.

Plus: Wondering what "prom" looks like during a pandemic? Teens and parents have found creative ways to celebrate the big day. Check out some photos submitted by Newsday readers.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

What it's like to teach college remotely. College is going to look a lot different this fall on Long Island.

Episode 34 of the "Life Under Coronavirus" podcast is a conversation with a professor of mathematics at Suffolk County Community College and a professor of sociology at Farmingdale State College about teaching college during this pandemic.

Angela Jones, associate professor of sociology at Farmingdale State College, and Theodore Koukounas, professor of mathematics at Suffolk County Community College, discuss the ins and outs of online classes, remote conversations on dense theoretical subjects and why child care means students (and professors) need flexibility during the semester.

Listen to more episodes in the series here.