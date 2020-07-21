How dozens on LI got false positives

74 residents tested for coronavirus got false positives

The 74 patients who received false positives were tested between July 9 and July 14, according to a lab, which added that about 1.5% of patients tested in that period were affected.

Sunrise Medical Laboratories in Hicksville said in a statement the “isolated incident does not impact any patients who received a negative result during that time or testing performed at any other time or by any other facility.”

Sunrise did not say which doctors or urgent care centers use its labs. It added that there was a "possible COVID-19 specimen contamination issue."

“Corrected reports were issued to providers caring for all affected patients on July 16 and 17, 2020,” the lab said in a statement.

Suffolk County said about 68 residents were affected. Suffolk, for now, is still treating the cases as positive. Nassau County spokesman Michael Fricchione said the county's department of health is “aware of the six residents notified of receiving false positive test results from the private laboratory, and is in contact with these residents."

The number of new positives today: 51 in Nassau, 79 in Suffolk, 391 in New York City and 855 statewide.

NY suspends licenses of 4 bars, adds 10 states to quarantine list

Four bars in the state, including one in Deer Park, have had their licenses suspended for operating at a time when the state government is trying to keep certain businesses closed and enforce social distancing mandates to prevent the coronavirus' spread, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The state never authorized bars to reopen, he said, but some chose to do so after outdoor dining was authorized in New York.

"I'm sorry it's come to this, but it's a dangerous situation," Cuomo said during a telephonic conference with reporters. “Bars are congregations of people milling about, and that is exactly what we are trying to avoid."

The governor also announced the list of states from which travelers need to quarantine when they come to New York grew by 10 for a total of 31.

The states added to the list are: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington. Minnesota was dropped from the list because its infection levels fell below the threshold.

Long Beach officials announce new restrictions

Long Beach is barring nonresidents from the beach on weekends and cutting off oceanfront and boardwalk access nightly for all in reaction to Saturday night's gathering of hundreds of maskless people, city officials said.

Several Long Beach department heads met Monday to discuss the new strategy, and acting City Manager Donna Gayden issued an executive order limiting beach hours as well as closing off access to everyone at 8 p.m. nightly, starting Thursday. Nonresidents will be barred from the beach Friday through Sunday.

The city will also close its 2.2-mile boardwalk nightly at 9 p.m. and restrict access with barricades. The boardwalk will reopen about sunrise daily, while beach pass sales will begin at 9 a.m., when lifeguards resume duty.

Caring for your skin while preventing the virus

Wearing masks and frequent hand-washing are key to preventing the spread of coronavirus, but can be harsh on your hands and face.

Dermatologists said they are seeing more skin irritations such as acne and dermatitis as people wear masks and other personal protective equipment for long periods of time — especially in the heat. But skin experts warn these problems aren't an excuse to stop wearing personal protective coverings and diligently washing your hands.

There are steps you can take to prevent skin breakouts and irritation. From choosing cotton instead of nylon masks to using moisturizer under your face covering, here are more tips from experts.

More to know

No fans will be allowed at Jets and Giants home games or training camps until further notice, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

President Donald Trump is resuming his daily coronavirus briefings on Tuesday, after having pulled them in the spring.

Some Long Island nurses traveled last week to Houston, Texas, answering Cuomo’s call for medical professionals to volunteer in areas that are now seeing an uptick in cases.

The manager of a Carvel ice cream shop in Glen Cove says he was terminated for following state health guidelines after refusing to serve a coughing customer who wouldn't put on a mask.

Commentary

Parents' work-from-home struggles are employers' problem, too. As the United States free-falls back into an uncontained outbreak of COVID-19, school districts across the country have announced they won't be fully reopening. It's become a major political battle, it's left parents struggling to figure out what to do, and it's a problem for employers, too, writes Sarah Green Carmichael, an editor with Bloomberg Opinion.

Lots of employees have kids at home. About 40% of families include children under 18, and in 64% of them both parents work. Almost three-fourths of mothers with kids under 18 work, and 93% of fathers do. During the spring, many bosses tried to give those parents as much flexibility as possible, hoping that the children would be out of school for only two weeks — or eight.

Now, the school-less future seems indefinite, and a more sustainable plan is needed.

After all, the status quo isn't working — for anyone.