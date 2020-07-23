A warning for young New Yorkers

Cuomo to young people: 'The virus can kill you'

The number of confirmed cases is rising among people in their 20s, Cuomo said Thursday, even as it falls or remains stable in other age groups. For people ages 21 to 30, the infection level went from 9.9% to 13.2% positives over the last two weeks, he said.

A statewide average among all age groups has hovered around 1% or slightly higher. Addressing the state's young adults, he told them that contrary to what many of them believe: COVID-19 can kill them or people close to them.

“We are wary of new threats that are on the horizon,” Cuomo said at a press briefing. "We are monitoring a rising COVID rate among young people. You get groups of young people … who like to socialize … You don’t socially distance, you don’t wear a mask, the virus spreads."

"The virus can kill you and if it doesn’t kill you, you can bring it home" and give it to others "and it can kill them," he said.

Cuomo said State Police and the State Liquor Authority will be stepping up a crackdown on bars that violate the law by allowing large crowds to gather.

The number of new positives today: 51 in Nassau, 94 in Suffolk, 388 in New York City and 811 statewide.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have suffered coronavirus-related deaths in New York City and in the state. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in new cases, testing, hospitalizations and more.

Long Beach restrictions for beach, boardwalk start tonight

Long Beach police and lifeguards will add extra patrols starting Thursday night to clear people off the beach and boardwalk after sundown to deter large crowds.

Police will begin rolling shutdowns on the beach nightly starting at 8 p.m. and barricading the boardwalk at 9 p.m. The city traditionally kept the beach open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City officials and police announced the new rules after a group of more than 800 gathered on the beach Saturday.

“We thought the safest thing to do was close the beach starting at 8 p.m. It’s going to be a big task, but I think we can do it," acting Police Commissioner Phil Ragona said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

An extra fee at the dentist to make up for PPE costs

One way dental offices on Long Island are trying to recoup a portion of their expenses for personal protective equipment: COVID-19 surcharges.

Those fees show up in a line on receipts that tends to be no more than $25, according to patients and dentists. Some insurance companies will cover a portion of it, but patients are responsible for the balance.

Dentists say the surcharges are a way to cope with skyrocketing supply costs, but they raise red flags for patient advocacy groups.

"We're concerned [about] any financial barrier that would get in the way of people getting access to care," said Eric Schneider, senior vice president for policy and research at The Commonwealth Fund. "If [dentists] go out of business, then there’s no access … under that scenario either. So there’s going to be a delicate balancing act."

Some LI gyms are taking drop-in workout classes outside

Long Island gym owners and residents ready for in-person workouts are pumped by a new appreciation for the outdoors.

Exercising inside fitness facilities remains off-limits due to COVID-19 risks, but clubs are going beyond virtual sessions by using their outside spaces as classrooms for socially distanced spinning, kickboxing, CrossFit, circuit training and yoga.

“This is a first for us,” said Sofia Christopoulos, 29, general manager of 3-year-old Firm Athletics in Locust Valley, where you can pedal off pounds on stationary bikes in the parking lot. “No one’s walking around while spinning, so this was the safest class to take outside.”

Find out the other outdoor classes you can drop in on.

More to know

A steeper fare hike than what already was planned could be coming for commuters, as MTA officials on Wednesday backed off their previous promises that there would be no pandemic-related rate increase.

Long Island’s supply of homes hits its lowest point in at least 16 years during the shutdown, driving up prices as buyers competed for a scarce supply of listings, a new report shows.

The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Southwest Airlines said all travelers must wear face coverings in order to fly beginning July 27, with an exception for children under the age of 2.

Major League Baseball telecasts on Fox Sports this season will be enhanced with “virtual fans” who will be computer generated, the network announced.

News for you

Socially distant day trips. "Stay local" has become the mantra this season. While many travel plans were canceled, there are still ways to visit outdoor recreation spots safely. Find six of those destinations all within 100 miles of LI.

What's open for date night? Some couples have been waiting for the chance to get back out. Here are some ideas for a distanced date night on Long Island.

Where to find food trucks. They're back and slowly popping up at parks, beaches and other places around Long Island. Find out where they'll be parked and when.

Your gardening calendar for August. Spend some of your time this month enjoying the fruit of your labor and the rest keeping weeds in check. Mark your calendar with gardening chores and tips for each day of the coming month.

Plus: Join us for Newsday's latest free virtual event for a discussion on the pandemic's challenges for students with special needs. Hear from experts on what can be done to help students, their families and teachers. Reserve your spot.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others.

David DeGrazia, the Elton Professor of Philosophy at George Washington University, writes for The Baltimore Sun: "I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy.

A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way — as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good.

They are dead wrong.