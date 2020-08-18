An update to NY's travel quarantine list

Cuomo: Alaska and Delaware added again to NY travel quarantine list

Anyone coming to New York from those states, which have a growing number of cases, will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

The two states are back on the list of 35 locations after being removed earlier this month because of improvements in containing the virus spread.

In New York City, hotels and rental services such as Airbnb will now be required to have visitors fill out a form detailing travel and contact information so they can track people traveling in from coronavirus hot spots.

While the level of new cases in New York State remains under 1% for the 11th day in a row, Cuomo said it could return to high rates seen during the height of the pandemic if people become complacent.

Meanwhile, for the first time in weeks, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 976 bars and restaurants on Long Island and in New York City on Monday and found all of them were complying with state requirements to observe social distancing and wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread.

The number of new positives reported today: 46 in Nassau, 50 in Suffolk, 284 in New York City and 655 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state in recent days. Search a map of cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, new cases, deaths and more.

Q&A: Doctors discuss busing, hygiene, parenting

More than 100 school districts and private institutions have started to roll out back-to-school plans.

For parents, options may include sending their children back, or keeping them on a remote learning plan. Some districts will offer the option of a hybrid system, where kids can go to school part-time and work remotely the rest.

Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer and deputy chief medical officer at New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, and Dr. Howard Balbi, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, discuss the biggest risks in the educational formats.

From what parents should consider to how safe buses will be, catch up with the Q&A.

Bowlers return to alleys for first time in 5 months

For Mike Rivelli of Levittown, Monday marked the end of a long and dreadful drought — five months without bowling.

“It’s a relief,” said Rivelli, 62, a paramedic and financial adviser, among the first to arrive at Levittown Lanes. “When I come home and I get to bowl, it’s a release for me. It puts me in a really good frame of mind.”

Monday was the first day since Cuomo imposed the coronavirus-related shutdown that bowling alleys could reopen.

Keith Pappas, manager of the popular 36-lane bowling alley off Hempstead Turnpike, said he shut the doors on March 15, and the reopening Monday gave him hope.

That said, there were changes. The lanes had Plexiglas separating players and only 18 of the lanes could be used to observe social distancing. Masks were mandatory, reservations were required to bowl, only five people were allowed in each lane and lanes were sanitized after bowling parties finished their games.

Survey: Young LIers optimistic about post-pandemic future

Younger Long Islanders are the most optimistic about the region’s post-pandemic economic future, even as many have had to make life changes to adapt, according to data from Newsday nextLI’s COVID-19 impact study presented during an online forum Monday.

Some 46% of those ages 18 to 39 polled in late June and early July said they were optimistic about Long Island’s economic future, even though 65% reported some sort of change in their employment status. That compared with 41% of those in their 40s who said they were optimistic about the economy, 33% of those in their 50s and just 31% of those age 60 or older.

The hourlong forum titled “COVID-19 and Long Island’s Next Generation” was moderated by Coralie Saint-Louis, nextLI’s outreach and engagement manager, and focused on how the virus would change life for millennials and members of Generation Z.

“I think a lot of young Long Islanders, they’ve been able to make ends meet because we’re a generation of hustlers,” she said.

More to know

A seven-day power outage at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory risked the loss of millions of dollars of critical cancer and COVID-19 research, lab officials said, leading them to back a bill that would give the state emergency oversight over Long Island's electric utility.

Cuomo is writing a book to be released Oct. 13, which includes a reflection of his experiences during the pandemic, leadership advice and a look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump.

On the Democratic National Convention's opening night, Cuomo said his state found a way to bring the coronavirus under control by following scientific guidelines and coming together — an example that he says the Trump administration has refused to follow.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said it will switch to remote learning — just a week into the fall semester— as the school and other campuses scrambled to deal with coronavirus clusters.

News for you

Take a mini vacation in state. Most family summer vacations were canceled this year, but New York State has easy-to-access and inexpensive vacation destinations that might save your summer. Here's a guide on where you can go, things to do and how to stay safe.

Meet the turtle hatchlings (from a social distance). Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery is offering a new private experience to meet the new crop of hatchlings — without the traditional crowded party.

Suffolk virtual hiring events this week. The Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center will be hosting four virtual hiring events starting Tuesday for jobseekers in fields ranging from web development to law enforcement.

Missing 'This Is Us'? While NBC has yet to announce when production will resume, there is one hint: The series creator says the pandemic will play a pivotal role when the Emmy Award-winning drama returns for its fifth season.

Plus: School districts across Long Island have submitted their plans for the coming academic year. Find the plans for your district and others in this table.

Commentary

We could end the coronavirus by winter if we switch to rapid tests. Tests for the coronavirus are still too few and taking far too long, with some people waiting more than a week to get results, Ranu S. Dhillon, Abraar Karan and Devabhaktuni Srikrishna write for The Washington Post.

Supply shortages and backlogs at labs mean it's too hard to trace contacts of newly confirmed cases and force patients into long waits under quarantine — or leave isolation too early.

But more rapid tests are under development that could help get the epidemic under control, even though they aren't as accurate as the ones that take longer. Some are like home pregnancy tests that patients can perform on themselves, get results in several minutes and repeat often. Others, including two that recently received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, require small devices that can be used in places where we know spread is happening, such as nursing homes and food-processing plants, and in settings where we are concerned that transmission could happen, like schools and workplaces.

It didn't have to take eight months of the pandemic's spread in the United States for this idea to take hold.