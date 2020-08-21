Hefty bills for free COVID-19 tests

Some Long Islanders get hit with bills for 'free' tests

After Ann Darcy went to her Huntington Station church to get what was advertised as a free COVID-19 test, she later received a $760 bill.

The bill was voided after she argued with representatives of the nonprofit that performed the test, Hudson River Healthcare, she said. But, she added, “What about all the people who don’t know this is not a legitimate expense and may pay it?”

Darcy is one of seven people who complained to the office of Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) about charges for the May tests at St. Hugh of Lincoln Catholic Church in Huntington Station, Gaughran said.

John Tomlin, a spokesman for HRH, said any bill for a COVID-19 test at St. Hugh and other pop-up sites was sent in error. Anyone who receives a bill for a test at a Suffolk pop-up site should call HRH, and anyone who paid for the test will get a refund, Tomlin said.

COVID-19 tests are free for most people under federal laws enacted in March, but there are some gaps that can lead to charges, said Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have been tested for the coronavirus in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The number of new positives reported today: 50 in Nassau, 47 in Suffolk, 286 in New York City and 709 statewide.

Cuomo says 'a lot of questions' remain on schools reopening

Fewer than 500 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest number since March 16, but amid the positive news Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said sending children into New York City public schools next month "is a risky proposition."

Cuomo said during a morning interview on NBC's "Today" show that he "would have a lot of questions" if he had to decide whether to send his children to city schools when they're scheduled to reopen Sept. 10.

Later Friday morning, Cuomo announced in a news release the 14th consecutive day of fewer than 1% of coronavirus tests coming back positive.

The reopening of schools is tied to infection levels set by the state, and the percent of new positives Thursday was 0.72% statewide.

“This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Looming state aid cuts have school officials worried

Warning signs that public schools could potentially lose hundreds of millions of dollars in state aid are raising challenges for Long Island educators, who already are tasked with reopening classes during the pandemic.

Many local school administrators say signals from Albany of a possible 20% aid reduction are deeply disturbing. Any such cuts would most likely fall hardest on poor systems heavily dependent on state support, local leaders say.

"Whether this is your third year in education or your 30th, this is the most challenging that any of us have faced," said Ron Masera, president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association.

The Budget Division earlier this month disclosed in a quarterly statement that it had begun withholding aid to localities, including $324 million for K-12 school districts. The Cuomo administration calls the 20% withholding a "temporary" solution to managing cash flow, until Congress and President Donald Trump come through with more aid for states.

How wealthy NYers are avoiding COVID-19

At the start of the pandemic, many New Yorkers stocked up on basics. One subset of New Yorkers prepared something else: They called a charter airplane company.

“The people in New York were trying to fly to their second homes in Florida. Then, when Florida’s numbers were way up, those same wealthy people wanted to go out West," said Nick Tarascio, CEO of Ventura Air Services, a charter company based at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.

“People were saying, we have the money and we are going to make sure we are never in a hot spot.”

The pandemic has had vastly different effects on Americans depending on their bank account size. Some of the wealthiest found ways to reduce the risk and stress of it by doing things like using private jets, moving to secluded homes and hiring private teachers.

More to know

The Subway Series won't happen this weekend after two Mets — one player and one coach — tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state extended the moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures to Sept. 20, granting another reprieve to commercial tenants and landlords struggling financially.

Jobless claims on Long Island rose last week for the first time in over a month, as they increased 24% over the week prior, according to state Labor Department data.

The New York Institute of Technology has shut down its athletic program for the next two years.

News for you

A Billy Joel clothing line instead of a tour. Billy Joel has debuted a limited-edition summer clothing line, with merchandise that was originally planned for a tour before the pandemic. It includes hoodies, shirts, a hat, chef's apron and bandannas.

Getting Long Island's economy going. A panel of leaders said during a Newsday webinar that local government and small businesses will need to stay flexible and explore creative solutions for economic recovery. Watch the full virtual event here.

The Tony Awards go virtual. The pandemic isn't stopping the Tony Awards from happening this year. Officials announced a digital version of the awards will take place sometime this fall (details coming soon).

Escape rooms for the kids. Coronavirus concerns have made solving puzzles to escape from a “locked” room a little different, with face masks and gloves. But some escape room companies are offering virtual sessions. Check out what's offered.

Plus: Don't miss a virtual concert and Q&A with Mike DelGuidice on Wednesday, presented by the Newsday Live Music Series and Faith Entertainment. Register here.

Watch our video for the scoop on social distancing ambassadors you might see at the beach.

Commentary

No, there isn't a constitutional right to not wear masks. As the country faces the gravest public health crisis in its history, with an estimated 1,000 people dying every day, some Americans are refusing to wear face masks despite overwhelming evidence that it saves lives, writes Helena Rosenblatt for The Washington Post. Some refuse simply because the masks are uncomfortable. Others believe wearing them is "shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness, and a stigma."

Many say they have a "constitutional right" not to wear masks and mask mandates are forms of totalitarian rule. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican member of the Florida Legislature, has even used the term "Mask-Nazi" to protest mandates.

Do individuals have a constitutional right not to wear masks? They do not. Are such mandates undermining American democratic government? They are not.

It should be obvious that all of this is about more than masks. Fundamentally, it is about the very meaning and viability of liberal democracy. The references to totalitarianism reflect a profound misunderstanding of the American Constitution and the values that undergird it. The values of liberal democracy have always been about individual rights and duties.

Yes, the Constitution protects individual rights and limited government, but the core pillar of our government is the need to defend the lives of citizens against enemies. This includes COVID-19.