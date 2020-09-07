Back to school brings a challenging test

Long Island schools reopen to changes, challenges

Sixty-one districts are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, and for many, it's the first chance to see classmates and teachers in nearly six months. Another 44 are to open Wednesday through Friday, with the final seven starting Sept. 14. A dozen opened last week.

Reports of new coronavirus cases by schools are relatively few, but some Long Island districts have been battling flare-ups.

By Monday, the Sewanhaka, Riverhead and Southold school districts reported new cases among students and staffers.

Many school leaders cautioned residents that they cannot entirely rule out the possibility of another shutdown should cases of infection spike again. Some added the outcome depends largely on whether students and their families exercise caution out of school and in school.

"This is going to be a team effort, so we're all going to have to work together to make sure everyone is safe," said Thomas Rogers, superintendent of Syosset schools.

The number of new positives reported today: 36 in Nassau, 46 in Suffolk, 203 in New York City and 520 statewide.

The map above shows the concentration of new cases in Long Island communities. Search the map, and view charts showing the latest local trends in new cases, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Cuomo: COVID-19 infection rate below 1% for a full month

The overall infection rate in New York State has remained less than 1% for a full month, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

There were 520 new positive cases on Sunday of 58,865 test results reported to the state — or 0.88% of tests.

The number of positive tests on Long Island was down to 1% on Sunday after showing an uptick to 1.5% on Friday and 1.1% on Saturday.

State health and SUNY officials are still grappling with a cluster of cases at Oneonta, where almost 600 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and in person classes were shut down for the fall semester.

“As we close out this Labor Day Weekend, I urge everyone to remain smart so we can continue to celebrate our progress in the weeks and months ahead,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Arts programs on LI learning to adapt — virtually

Like many aspects of school, music and art classes won’t look as they once did. Singers and masked instrumentalists will socially distance, and where space is insufficient, instruction will be virtual.

Students will no longer huddle over art projects or share buckets of markers. Instead, each will have separate supplies, and art teachers will come to the elementary school classrooms rather than classes coming to the arts room.

High schools are making decisions that fit their space, educators say.

At Malverne Senior High School, art and photography will be virtual, said Michael Messina, chair of the district’s music and fine arts programs. The district is committed to drama and musical performance as well, he said, whether recorded or virtual.

“We will have a production. We just don’t know what it’s going to look like,” Messina said.

Parents create 'pandemic pods' for kids to study at home

Kimberly Chalom's backyard in East Meadow becomes a learning pod twice a week for her daughter Rebecca and two other girls. Miss Anne, a retired teacher, comes in to teach.

Learning pods — also called "pandemic pods," micro-schools or nano-schools — bring a small group of students together outside the school setting, helped by a parent or instructor.

The kids remotely learn in the pods, with a tutor or state-certified teacher assisting, and they remain registered in their school and take their tests, which are graded by their teachers remotely as well.

Like many Long Island parents, Chalom said she agonized over sending Rebecca into a school setting during the pandemic. She got together with two other parents feeling the same way and hired an instructor through a local company.

"They're learning so much, we're so happy," said Chalom, 35. "It provides the kids with some structure."

Miles apart, mom and son team up to feed families in El Salvador

Before the pandemic hit, Louis Moran had been looking forward to his planned spring visit to see family in El Salvador.

Those plans were canceled as the pandemic worsened, and Moran, 36, of Wantagh, got cut off from his family there — including from his mother, Sandra Moran, 54, of Uniondale, who had been in her hometown in El Salvador when the lockdowns went into place.

But something good came out of it: Even though they were miles apart, the mother-son duo connected virtually and started a charity and food distribution effort to help families in need in Suchitoto, El Salvador — where Sandra Moran grew up and is currently living.

They raised more than $3,000 and distributed food baskets to more than 200 families there.

“It gave us purpose,” Louis Moran said. “That’s what my mom and I always tell each other when we talk about it.”

More to know

There will be separate 9/11-anniversary ceremonies on Friday to remember those killed in the attacks — just blocks apart in lower Manhattan — after a disagreement over whether to read victims' names in person or via a recording.

A battle over a COVID-19 relief bill awaits Congress when it returns to work Tuesday for a monthlong session.

The state issued high school sports guidelines on Friday, which include requirements such as soccer and field hockey athletes being expected to wear masks during competition. Players had a mixed reaction to them.

India became the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States on Monday with its increasing coronavirus caseload.

News for you

Hair dye kits to-go. The owners of Pavlova Salon East in Wading River had to do something to stay afloat during the shutdown, so they started offering custom hair dye kits — and made instructional videos to show customers how to apply it at home. Learn more.

Beach season extends past Labor Day. This year's Labor Day isn't really the unofficial end of summer. Some beaches will still be open for visitors to enjoy. Here's a list of them.

Billy Joel plans his return. He had to postpone several 2020 residency shows at Madison Square Garden, but he's coming back. Joel will resume his MSG residency on Nov. 5, 2021, with shows throughout late next year and into 2022. Get the details.

Dogs are in need of some fresh air, too. So Nassau County has a plan to keep three splash parks open to dogs on Sept. 13, giving them some relief from lockdown. Find out where.

Plus: Newsday's free virtual event on Wednesday is gathering a panel of experts to share the triumphs and pitfalls of the first few days of school on Long Island, and the path forward during the pandemic. Save your spot.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

What early rail yard spread shows about COVID-19. Back in the spring, Long Island Rail Road employee Ken Finegan and other Ronkonkoma Rail Yard workers were infected by the coronavirus — before full precautions were in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

Episode 36 of the “Life Under Coronavirus” podcast looks at how hard COVID-19 is to trace, and how quickly it can spread without strict safeguards, a warning for coming months.

“I'll tell you the truth, being this sick, this is no joke,” Finegan says. “This is the real deal. I've never been this sick before in my life.”