No high school sports on Long Island this fall

Suffolk sports officials postpone fall sports until January 2021

The decision was made after a meeting Friday of the county's Athletic Council, a group of athletic directors, teachers and an executive board.

Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk high school sports, said all fall sports — boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls tennis, girls golf, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming — will move into the three condensed seasons plan from January to June.

“We had a difficult task at hand that was thoroughly investigated, and the most prudent decision was rendered,” Combs said. “We really had no alternative seeing the potential for an increase in positive cases of COVID-19. The health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, officials and staff members is paramount to starting this fall.”

Nassau's Section VIII announced on Aug. 26 that it would not have high school sports in the fall and will play three compressed seasons between January and June. The Massapequa school district filed a lawsuit to try to overturn that decision.

High school sports experts talked about the state of local athletics during a Newsday webinar on Friday. Watch the replay.

Cuomo: NY marks 35 days of infection levels below 1%

New York State marked its 35th straight day of coronavirus infection levels below 1% on Friday, though the largest health care system on Long Island said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Out of 89,722 test results reported on Thursday, 880, or 0.98% were confirmed positive, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. The level of new positives on Long Island was 1.3%, after it had risen to 1.8% on Tuesday.

"New York's ability to beat back COVID-19 and slow the spread depends on what we do. That's why it's so important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, and why local governments are critical partners in enforcing state guidance," Cuomo said in a statement.

Northwell Health, the state's largest health care system, said Friday it had 96 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 68 the same period a week ago.

The number of new positives reported today: 105 in Nassau, 71 in Suffolk, 269 in New York City and 880 statewide.

The chart below shows how many patients are hospitalized for the coronavirus in the state. Search a map of cases and view more charts showing the latest trends in testing, new cases, deaths and more.

Some new positive cases reported at Long Island schools

A Farmingdale High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the person was not in direct contact with students in the building, school officials said.

The staffer was in contact with two other employees, who have been notified and will be required to test for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a notice to the school community from Superintendent Paul Defendini.

Also, a student who attended in-person classes this week at W.T. Clarke High School in Westbury tested positive for COVID-19, county and school officials said Thursday.

The cases join a growing list of at least nine Long Island districts with reported positive cases of staff or students in the days leading up to and since the 2020-21 school year began.

When will LI theaters open? Nobody knows.

Father and son duo Mark and Dylan Perlman, owners of The Argyle Theatre, had high hopes that once Phase 4 of Long Island's reopening of businesses took effect in July, the curtain might finally go up at the Babylon venue.

As fall approaches, it hasn't.

"We don’t have a phase," Mark Perlman said. "We’re phase question mark. We've come up with a few different configurations for reopening, but we have no data and clarity from the governor's office."

It's a sentiment shared by others running Long Island theaters, which have been closed for six months and are likely to remain dark for the remainder of the year.

More to know

Honoring those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks 19 years ago took place at ceremonies in New York City and on Long Island Friday, including in-person events with precautions, and some remote because of the pandemic.

The $300 federally funded boost to weekly unemployment aid will be dispersed to jobless New Yorkers starting next week, the state Labor Department said.

A deal between MTA management and one of its largest unions will stave off layoffs for hundreds of workers through the end of 2020, but also will require employees working from home to accept a 10% pay cut, union officials said.

Former Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy has been charged with participating in a scheme to obtain more than $24 million in fraudulent loans that were intended for coronavirus aid, officials announced.

A scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package was scuttled on Thursday by Senate Democrats, who said the measure shortchanged too many pressing needs.

News for you

Fire Island after Labor Day. Amid a year of businesses having to be flexible, the owners of several Fire Island eateries banded together to give people a reason to visit after Labor Day weekend. Here’s a breakdown of things to do there the rest of the month.

SNL returns to studio. After some episodes were produced remotely, "Saturday Night Live" will be back at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center for its Season 46 premiere on Oct. 3.

Shakespeare in the parking lot. The Long Island Theatre Collective will present a two-day outdoor arts festival later this month, featuring Shakespeare and one-act plays in Bethpage. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Museums open inside and outside. Some Long Island museums have exhibits on display inside, outside and virtually. Here are five open for visitation and at-home viewing (and are following COVID-19 guidelines).

Get some fresh air at a botanical garden. There are plenty of arboretums and botanical gardens around Long Island to explore outside. Here's a list.

Plus: If you've been working from home during this period, can you get a home-office deduction? Read what the experts say.

Commentary

I reported on the coronavirus for five months — then I caught COVID. Here's what I learned. Nic Garcia, a reporter with The Dallas Morning News, writes: I was finishing my Saturday workout when my ex-boyfriend texted: "Omg, I'm feeling warm and weak."

Ray, who was out car shopping, was staying with me for a few days in Dallas before he moved to Little Rock, Arkansas.

I called him: "Meet me at the apartment. Don't stop for anything. We'll take your temperature and figure out what to do next," I said in the softest whisper I could manage so as not to alert my fellow health enthusiasts at my downtown gym. Within the hour, I watched Ray's temperature climb to 100.7 degrees. He shook under the sheets in my bed, burning and freezing simultaneously.

At that moment on July 11, everything I had reported about the coronavirus pandemic since March for The Dallas Morning News came rushing back to me: the data, the politics, the nurses, the disenfranchised, the survivors.

The virus — smaller than a speck of dust — and everything it brought with it was now in my one-bedroom apartment. What little distance I was able to put between me and the all-consuming story disappeared. Read more.