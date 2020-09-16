Getting kids tested for COVID-19

What to know about when, where and how to get children tested

With the school year now in full swing, parents are sorting through a mix of options for getting their children tested: pediatricians, health centers, hospital networks and school partnerships with health systems.

Allison Dubois, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Hudson River Healthcare, said speaking with a clinician is important when determining if and when a child should be tested for the coronavirus.

"We want to make sure the test is being given at the right time," Dubois said. "You could do a test too early … recommendations are changing."

There also are costs to consider because while COVID-19 tests are often touted as free at pharmacies, urgent care facilities and other sites, insurance coverage and fees can vary.

Find out more about getting your kid tested, where you can go for free and what you should know beforehand.

The number of new positives reported today: 66 in Nassau, 58 in Suffolk, 252 in New York City and 652 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new cases in Nassau and Suffolk reported in recent days. Search a map of cases, and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths, economic data and more.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

New cases reported in some Long Island districts

A middle school in Massapequa closed Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19 — the latest in a string of temporary measures by districts on Long Island in the first days after schools reopened.

The student is under quarantine, health authorities are contact tracing and the district is cleaning spaces where the student may have been, Massapequa School District Superintendent Lucille F. Iconis said in a message posted to the Berner Middle School website.

Officials at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School reported one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. District Superintendent Mary O’Meara said in an email to the community that the Nassau County Department of Health reviewed the case and determined "there was no threat or exposure of COVID-19 to students or staff" at the school.

And, Lindenhurst School District officials said an elementary school student who has only been participating in remote learning also tested positive, but has not entered the school building, Superintendent Daniel Giordano wrote Tuesday in a message to parents.

Meanwhile, the level of new cases in the state dipped back below 1%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, adding that he had a sleepless night when it exceeded that number earlier this week for the first time in more than a month.

William Floyd senior who defied hybrid plan gets suspended for the year

Maverick Stow, the student who repeatedly defied William Floyd High School's hybrid learning plan by showing up at school, has been suspended from school grounds for the 2020-21 term and blocked from attending his prom and graduation, according to the superintendent's decision.

Superintendent Kevin Coster said in his decision that Stow, 17, a senior, was suspended through June 30, though the suspension can be revisited in January. Stow's instruction would also come from virtual tutors and online teaching. The decision, in a two-page letter dated Tuesday, was obtained by Newsday from the teen's mother, Nora Kaplan-Stow.

"He will not be permitted on our grounds or attend any school-sponsored events during his suspension," the decision said, which followed a hearing Monday. "This includes all senior extracurricular events, senior prom and high school graduation."

Stow declined to comment Tuesday and referred questions to his attorney, who criticized the superintendent's decision as heavy-handed and wrong. Keep reading.

Donations fall for nonprofit that helps homeless mothers

A Wantagh-based nonprofit that provides transitional housing for homeless mothers is facing an unprecedented drop in donations due to COVID-19 that may result in the shuttering of one of its homes.

MOMMAS House Inc. runs four houses for unwed women age 18 to 24 and their children to stay for up to two years.

Like all small nonprofits, the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in a steep decline in donations, according to the group’s founder and executive director, Pat Shea, 79. More than half of MOMMAS’ $830,000 annual budget comes from private monies, Shea said. She estimates the group is already down $200,000.

"It’s a big hit for us," she said. "Right now the bills are paid and we’re not in debt, but it’s getting scary."

LI boy couldn't play soccer during pandemic — so his coaches found a way

Sean Camberdella was only able to play soccer for a season and a half before the pandemic hit.

The 11-year-old from Lindenhurst has Hemophilia B, a bleeding disorder, and it became no longer safe for him to play.

But thanks to a pair of volunteer coaches and their son, Sean has been able to resume playing the sport he loves with his coach and a friend — wearing masks and keeping social distance in mind.

"To me, I think it’s an amazing, selfless act," Sean’s mom said.

More to know

The Big Ten conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23, less than five weeks after pushing fall sports to spring in the name of player safety.

Toku Modern Asian in Manhasset had its liquor license temporarily suspended by New York State for COVID-19 violations.

The federal government outlined a plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans, assuming a safe and effective shot is established and widely accepted.

President Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year, although there is an audio recording of him stating he did.

News for you

Helping your teen through back-to-school challenges. School looks different this year, and it can be stressful on kids and teens — from safety concerns to virtual learning and different social settings. Long Island experts offer these 10 ways to help teens cope.

Jack-o'-lantern display comes to LI (with precautions). The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is coming to Old Bethpage Village Restoration this fall, with thousands of jack-o'-lanterns set up to create sculptures symbolizing Long Island. Reserve your spot and wear a mask.

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd has a message. The 51-year-old actor — using self-conscious irony — appeared in a New York State public-service announcement aiming to increase mask use among millennials.

The impact on local business. Local elected officials said during Newsday's live event on Tuesday while Long Island businesses are expected to see the economic impacts of COVID-19 linger for years, it won’t last forever. Read the recap and watch the webinar here.

Plus: The travel quarantine list has been udpated. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, and the Northern Mariana Islands were taken off the list. Puerto Rico was added back. View a map of the states on the list, and see how it's changed.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

'Follow the science' isn't a COVID-19 strategy. Science can give insights into the nature of the pandemic, but there is no scientific formula pointing to a solution, writes Faye Flam, of Bloomberg Opinion.

Any plan of action will force us to balance the need to protect people from the virus with educational, psychological and economic needs, as well as other health needs. The disease is dangerous, and yet there are some things, such as protesting racism or reopening elementary schools, that some people would deem worth the risk. How we weigh those priorities is a matter for public policy.

Climate change poses a similar problem. Science can provide evidence that human activity is changing the composition of the atmosphere, and that added carbon dioxide is leading to global warming. It takes more than just science to set policies restricting carbon emissions. That requires value judgments: Who should sacrifice, and how much?