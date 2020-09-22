More cases, more temporary school closings

School closures, new positives reported in LI districts

Two schools in the William Floyd School District were closed Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, officials said, while a BOCES school in Hicksville will be shuttered until Oct. 5 for in-person instruction. As of Tuesday afternoon:

District officials said William Floyd Middle School and Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary School would be closed and students would move to remote learning Tuesday, the latter "out of an abundance of caution" because a sibling of the middle school student who tested positive attends class there. Wednesday is a scheduled "all-virtual learning day."

The Willet Avenue School in Hicksville also closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive, Nassau BOCES said Monday. The closure was extended at the recommendation of the Nassau health department, Schools Superintendent Robert R. Dillon said in a letter to parents. The school will reopen for in-person instruction on Oct. 5, Dillon said.

In Lindenhurst, the school district said a student at Lindenhurst High School has tested positive, though the school will not close. All areas of the building the individual used were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and the health department is contact tracing.

The Riverhead Central School District announced that "an instructional staff member" at Riverhead Middle School has tested positive. In a letter to parents Monday, interim superintendent Christine Tona said all 29 students "who were in contact with this staff member" were being asked to stay home and participate in remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Travel advisory list update: Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming have been added to the list of areas from which travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. Check out the updated map.

The number of new positives reported today: 66 in Nassau, 67 in Suffolk, 351 in New York City and 754 statewide.

The chart above shows the number of new cases confirmed in Nassau and Suffolk counties each day this month.

Search a map of cases, and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Using the SUNY COVID-19 Case Tracker

The State University of New York has created an online portal so students, families and the public can track COVID-19 infections and testing at all 64 campuses.

SUNY enrolls more than 415,000 students and as of Wednesday has had 1,473 students test positive for the virus after 70,827 tests.

The website here is updated daily.

You can find data on a specific campus for specific dates, see how many students are quarantined and track what it will take to transition to remote learning. Here's how to use the tracker.

Signs of learning at some NYC schools this week

As many as 90,000 children returned Monday to New York City classrooms that were shuttered since mid-March.

New York City is one of the few cities in the nation where some students have returned to classrooms.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a staggered reopening: Children in Pre-K and students with disabilities returned to class Monday; elementary school students will start in-person learning Sept. 29; middle and high school students will return Oct. 1.

He said he was impressed with precautions at the Mosaic Pre-K Center in Elmhurst, Queens, on Monday.

"Everyone was wearing a mask and those 4-year-olds were wearing their masks with no problem at all … that is going to be crucial to everybody’s safety," de Blasio said.

These college kids took a gap year because of the pandemic

College students this fall had to choose whether to return to campus, experience classes remotely or take a gap year.

Some students decided to take the fall semester off because of coronavirus concerns.

Whether they were nervous about getting sick, reluctant to spend a semester distance learning or didn’t want to pay full tuition for a modified experience, their original plans no longer worked for them.

From working and saving money to traveling, read about what these Long Island students who opted for a gap year are doing instead.

More to know

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday — the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world.

Smithtown’s Emergency Food Pantry will limit its hours and shift its focus to prepacked foods under a plan to operate safely during the pandemic, director Patricia Westlake said.

The CDC stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Tuesday that the country shouldn't expect to return to a normal social or work life for at least six months, as he ordered new restrictions.

The St. Anthony’s girls soccer team held its first team activity Monday, having a clinic/tryout with players and coaches in masks — and they were just happy to be back on the field.

News for you

How some fall and Halloween activities will change for safety. From keeping your distance to wearing masks and making reservations, these haunted house and u-pick experiences will look a little different this year. Here’s what to expect.

But is trick-or-treating safe? The CDC is recommending parents and children not participate in traditional trick-or-treating for Halloween this year. It released guidelines for Halloween on Monday, ranking activities from low risk to high risk for COVID-19. Find out more.

Making face shields a promising product line. Autronic Plastics Inc. in Central Islip started designing face shields at the start of the pandemic, and the CEO says they expect to fill orders for about 10 million face shields by the end of next month. Read about it.

Plus: What are private schools doing to cope with COVID-19? Join us for Newsday's next virtual event on Wednesday when our panel of experts discusses the plans, what the future holds for private education and more. Save your spot.

Commentary

It's fall and we still have plenty of sports to watch. Newsday sports columnist Neil Best writes: Back on April 6, when we all were six months younger and still mostly locked in our homes, I wrote a hopeful column anticipating "the most squished-together autumn in the history of American sports."

It seemed like a daydream then, but now that fall officially is here, how has it all turned out? Pretty darn well.

As always, it is important to note the return of sports primarily was about protecting television contracts, not giving you an emotional lift and/or a distraction from real life.

There also are valid questions about the massive resources — COVID-19 testing and otherwise — that the effort has required, given a world in which such resources are limited.

But as an achievement in logistical engineering — done relatively safely — props to everyone involved.