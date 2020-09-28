Turnaround in LI's predominantly minority communities

'I want to know what Long Island did right'

Since the end of August, the coronavirus has appeared in communities where Black and Hispanic residents make up more than half the population at lower rates than in other areas of Long Island, according to a Newsday analysis of reported case numbers.

The data marks the culmination of a five-month turnaround.

In April, confirmed cases of the coronavirus surfaced in communities that are home largely to minority residents at more than twice the rate that cases appeared in places populated mostly by others.

But starting in early July, the presence of the virus equalized across both Nassau and Suffolk counties, flattening a once sizable racial and ethnic disparity in per capita infection rates, the analysis shows.

"I think it's unique and it's important," said Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the National Institutes of Health, when informed of the analysis. "I want to know what Long Island did right so that we can try and replicate that in other areas that are diverse."

Young LIers are largest share of new coronavirus cases

Long Island residents under age 30 represented the largest share of new coronavirus cases since June — more than 40% — as many young people attended more social events and let down their guard against the virus, according to county health officials and data.

In Suffolk, people under 30 accounted for 46.7% of coronavirus cases reported between June 20 and Sept. 21, county health department data shows. The average age of people who tested positive for the virus in September was 32, compared with 42 in June, the data shows.

In Nassau, people younger than 30 were responsible for 38.8% of new cases between May 29 and Sept. 21, according to the Nassau County health department.

The data showing the rising number of cases among young people comes as many of them return to schools, universities and workplaces after shutdowns that began in the spring. Concerns about positive cases have led to some temporary school closures on Long Island and remote learning at many universities around the country.

But LI colleges so far avoiding COVID outbreaks

As COVID-19 outbreaks flare on and near college campuses across the country, Stony Brook University freshman Jeremy Kuri is pleased few students there are ill. The trade-off, however, is a lonely introduction to campus social life.

"I'm alone a lot," said Kuri, 18, of Yonkers, who lives in a suite with upperclassmen but whose freshman roommate never showed up to campus.

Most days, he eats alone, walks the campus by himself. The dorm lounges are empty. The basketball courts are closed, though he’s circulating a petition to get them opened.

Long Island's universities have avoided the outbreaks that have closed campuses throughout the country — Stony Brook had 24 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

The SUNY Oneonta outbreak in late August was blamed on large parties and drew the ire of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Putting college students in "a situation where we expect them to exercise self-control in exactly the circumstances where they are least well-equipped to do so is destined to have lapses," said Emily Barkley-Levenson, an assistant psychology professor at Hofstra University.

Subs get scarcer in pandemic

Finding enough substitute teachers often has been an issue for Long Island school districts, but securing subs during a pandemic has become an even greater challenge, educators said.

There's a smaller pool of candidates to choose from as fewer younger people are going into the field. Retired teachers who have served as substitutes in the past may be sitting this year out due to fear of contracting COVID-19. And with a mix of hybrid, remote and in-person classroom instruction, substitute teaching is far different from what it used to be.

"There has been a shortage of substitute teachers for a long time. That's nothing new. However, the pandemic has complicated matters in many cases, and this is true for Long Island, New York State and the nation," said Bill Heidenreich, superintendent of the Valley Stream Central High School District and president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents.

Because of the shortage, the state Board of Regents in July approved emergency measures, including giving schools more flexibility in hiring.

More to know

New York is seeing troubling clusters of increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties, Cuomo said, as he announced efforts to get high infection rates under control.

The governor defended New York City's plan to reopen schools amid a union plea for a state takeover.

Overall military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019. While the data is incomplete and causes of suicide are complex, Army and Air Force officials say they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force.

Because of a rule change, small businesses in New York State that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans of $50,000 or less are now eligible for a state loan program.

Catholic high school sports have returned to Long Island for what is shaping up to be a very unconventional season.

The federal case against a Woodbury man accused of both price gouging and hoarding in connection with the sale of personal protective equipment was resolved when he agreed to donate more than $450,000 worth of the PPE "to hospitals, health care providers, first responders and other essential workers," officials said.

Commentary

How to be happy during a pandemic. Happiness is lower, insomnia is higher and there has been an increased incidence of mental health issues during the pandemic. This raises the question of how people can find more ways to be happy during these difficult times, Tyler Cowen writes for Bloomberg Opinion.

We humans are often creatures of habit, slow to adjust to new circumstances, so which changes should we make?

One striking feature of the pandemic is that U.S. personal savings rates have spiked. In April, the rate exceeded 30%. It has been falling, down to 19.5% in June, and will probably fall further yet. But it is still much higher than it was in the pre-COVID era.

Despite these falling rates, Americans probably ought to spend even more. Savings have been so high in part because people are hoarding resources for an uncertain future. But a lot of the explanation, especially for those with higher incomes, is that planned expenditures became impossible, dangerous or inconvenient.

Many of us are not spending enough money having fun. We have been too slow to develop new, COVID-compatible interests.

You also should be giving more to charity. Do more to help people around the world. It might prove more rewarding than buying more heirloom tomatoes.