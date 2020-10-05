Trump says he's leaving the hospital

Doctor: Trump may not be 'out of the woods yet'

Trump tweeted his plan to leave Monday after a three-day hospitalization with the coronavirus, saying he's feeling good and the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump tweeted. "Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, delivered an update on the president's health on Monday. He says Trump "may not entirely be out of the woods yet" but he and the team "agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care."

Trump's expected return comes as the scale of the outbreak within the White House itself is still being uncovered.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she has tested positive and was entering quarantine.

Cuomo: Schools closing Tuesday in NYC's COVID-19 'hot spots'

Schools in "hot spot" neighborhoods in New York City where clusters of coronavirus cases have been identified will be shut down starting Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

The measures come after weeks of worrisome infection numbers for COVID-19 tracked in some 20 ZIP codes, particularly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, Orange and Rockland counties and "a little bit in Nassau," Cuomo said Monday.

The state will remain "hyper-focused" on the hot spots to prevent larger outbreaks, he said at a news briefing. The top-20 ZIP codes for spread were seeing a positivity rate of 5.5% for the virus on Sunday, according to the latest state figures. The rest of the state has a positivity rate of 1.01%, which goes up to 1.22% with those areas included.

"Better safe than sorry. I would not send my child to a school in a cluster that has not been tested," Cuomo said. "I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send a child to a school that I would not send my child. We are going to close the schools in those areas tomorrow, and that’s that."

The number of new positives reported today: 56 in Nassau, 49 in Suffolk, 468 in New York City and 933 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new cases reported in New York City and in the state during the past two weeks. Search a map of cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

The latest on reported cases in Long Island districts

Cuomo cautioned Monday that New York can expect to see infection levels go up as the state enters the fall season, with colder weather, schools opening and people moving indoors.

New coronavirus cases in at least seven Long Island school districts have resulted in temporary school closures in recent days, according to the districts and an online state database. As of Monday afternoon:

In Sachem Central School District , nine students and one staff member have tested positive across four schools since the beginning of the academic year. That includes five students at Sachem High School North in Lake Ronkonkoma, which closed Thursday and will remain closed until at least Wednesday, according to the district.

, nine students and one staff member have tested positive across four schools since the beginning of the academic year. That includes five students at in Lake Ronkonkoma, which closed Thursday and will remain closed until at least Wednesday, according to the district. The Roslyn, Islip, Bayport-Blue Point and Commack school districts also have temporarily closed schools in recent days because of cases.

school districts also have temporarily closed schools in recent days because of cases. Three Village Central School District has reported cases at three schools.

has reported cases at three schools. Shoreham-Wading River High School , in Shoreham, dismissed students early on Friday after two students tested positive.

, in Shoreham, dismissed students early on Friday after two students tested positive. Three elementary schools in the Lindenhurst district — Albany, Harding and Rall — are to begin operating remotely on Monday after two staffers tested positive.

Meanwhile, some Long Island superintendents and education groups are concerned the state's COVID-19 Report Card is subject to delays in reporting, inaccuracies and duplicate counts. Read more.

Mental health services need has grown in COVID-19's trail

The initial shock may have eased from the start of the pandemic, but the stress and anxiety have lingered six months later, mental health experts said.

The demand for counseling and therapy has increased as Long Islanders wait to see if schools can remain open, brace for flu season or anticipate a possible second wave. Health care providers are using a mix of telehealth and in-person visits to facilitate support groups, individual therapy and family therapy for challenges stemming from the pandemic.

"There’s this sense that everyone’s waiting for the other shoe to drop," said Dr. William Sanderson, a psychologist and director of the Anxiety & Depression Clinic at Hofstra University. "We aren’t really sure as we go into fall, are we going to be back where we were in March and April?"

Archiving LI's pandemic journey for future generations

A college graduate tosses her cap into the air outside St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, celebrating alone. A Smithtown family unable to gather in person celebrates Passover Seder in separate Zoom boxes. A nurse from Valley Stream dons ski goggles for on-the-job protection.

These are images from archives of the pandemic being curated by a number of Long Island libraries and cultural institutions. Along with written and oral accounts and objects like PPE, yard signs and artworks, they form a growing record of Long Island life in an unsettled age.

Most of these projects are open-ended, assembling dozens or hundreds of digital and physical artifacts that may be used in the future for exhibits or research; some are already accessible online.

"We have never tried to collect history as it’s happening," said Caren Zatyk, head of Smithtown Library’s Long Island Room, where the collection of maps and documents extends back to the 17th century. "We want to show future generations what things were like."

Commentary

Impact of the virus and Trump's diagnosis. Newsday reader Frederick R. Bedell Jr., of Bellerose, writes in a letter: First of all, I would like to offer my prayers to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I pray that they get over this virus.

This just goes to show you anyone can come down with this virus. Rich or poor, and young or old. COVID-19 infections are increasing worldwide, and that is most troubling. In New York, and especially in Queens and Brooklyn, more people are testing positive. The virus is spreading to dozens of states. It seems this could be a start of a second wave and more people could be infected as winter approaches.

And yet maybe some people are getting lazy and not doing the right thing. They should be social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands frequently. Also, testing for COVID-19 is as important. Some people are not taking this pandemic seriously enough and especially the younger generation, many of whom think they can’t come down with this disease. If you look at the various protests, you will see some people wearing face masks or social distancing. Many of them don’t realize they could bring home the virus.

I’m a senior citizen and worry about some of these careless people. So I say, America, get smart and do the right thing. Also, get your flu shot because the flu can kill, too. We all need to practice common sense. And thank you for all those who practice good health habits.

Read more reader letters.