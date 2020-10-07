NYC 'hot spot' restrictions start tomorrow

NYC, state moves forward on 'hot spot' restrictions despite unrest

The new restrictions limit houses of worship to no more than 10 people, prohibit mass gatherings, and close down schools and nonessential businesses in "hot spots" in New York City, Binghamton and Rockland and Orange counties.

"Some people are unhappy, I understand it," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a phone conference with reporters on Wednesday. But "these limitations are better than going back to closed down."

Hundreds packed the streets of Brooklyn's Borough Park late Tuesday night to protest Cuomo’s restrictions on houses of worship gatherings. Neighborhoods in the affected areas have large Orthodox Jewish populations, and the restrictions have provoked anger among some Orthodox leaders and the faithful.

The restrictions are expected to last at least two weeks — and could last longer, de Blasio said Wednesday.

The state issued a list of 20 hot post ZIP codes for spread ranging from 1.8% to 17.3% of new positives over a seven-day average, including 11 in Brooklyn and four in Queens. None were on Long Island.

The number of new positives reported today: 124 in Nassau, 109 in Suffolk, 548 in New York City and 1,360 statewide.

Travel advisory list: The state announced Tuesday that New Mexico has been added to the travel quarantine list. View a map of the current states and territories on the list.

The chart below shows a map of cases across Long Island.

Doctor: Trump symptom-free for 24 hours

President Donald Trump’s physician said the president had been symptom-free for 24 hours and his vital signs remained stable and in normal range.

Dr. Sean Conley, in a memo, also wrote that Trump told him "I feel great!"

Conley didn't detail which medications the president was taking. He says Trump has not required any supplemental oxygen since returning to the White House late Monday.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, he tried to salvage a few priority items lost in the rubble of COVID-19 relief talks, pressing for $1,200 stimulus checks and new aid for airlines and other businesses. Read more.

Plasma donation helps patient make an unexpected recovery

When Scott Cohen was in the hospital for the coronavirus in mid-April, doctors had given him just 24 to 48 hours to live.

But the 48-year-old retired EMT from Bellmore was infused with then-experimental convalescent plasma from someone who had contracted and recovered from the virus — and he made an unexpected recovery.

Cohen discussed his recovery on Tuesday at the New York Blood Center in Manhattan. He donated his own plasma for the fourth time, and met the woman whose donation saved his life.

"I want to pay it forward and at the same time raise awareness so people get out there and donate plasma if they have antibodies," Cohen said.

Long Island restaurateurs talk saftey for pandemic winter

Igloos, greenhouse seating, creative uses of tents and alternative solutions.

All this and more are ideas from creative restaurant owners and food service providers across Long Island to make dining safer this coming winter in the time of COVID-19 protocols, a panel of experts said Wednesday in the latest Newsday Live series of online webinars.

The discussion covered everything from what restaurants and eateries are doing to ensure the safety and welfare of patrons and staff for dining, to the importance of diners abiding by mandatory and suggested protocols to keep everyone safe.

Read more and watch the webinar here.

More to know

Sachem High School North in Lake Ronkonkoma will keep the school closed until at least October 14, the district superintendent wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday, adding that 15 people at the school tested positive. Find this and other cases reported at Long Island schools here.

Smithtown officials released a tentative 2021 budget and said it weathered the early months of the pandemic thanks to spending cuts, a tax increase and other higher than expected revenue.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone issued an emergency order to push back filing the 2021 proposed operating budget to Friday, three weeks after it was due.

Boston will delay school reopening plans after the city's infection rate went higher than 4%, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has become the third Patriots player to test positive for the virus.

News for you

No concerts at Jones Beach, but holiday lights return. The drive-through experience "Magic of Lights" is returning to the state park in Wantagh on Nov. 13. Visitors will still be able to view the holiday displays from their cars until Jan. 2. Find out more.

A different way to celebrate Halloween — on the river. A "haunted" canoe trip in Brookhaven on Oct. 31 could be your alternative to trick-or-treating this year. It's a one-hour paddle down the Carmans River, decorated for Halloween (and it's a natural fit for social distancing).

...Or try a full moon owl walk. The Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown is offering two "Owl Prowl" sessions this fall, with a walk under the full moon on Oct. 30 and a Friday the 13th walk on Nov. 13. Get the details.

When staying home means a messy home. Try these two-minute habits you can pick up that will keep your home cleaner all week. Keeping up with chores can be a drag, but it doesn't have to be time-consuming. Read them here.

Plus: Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris — separated by 12 feet and plexiglass — will participate in the only vice presidential debate on Wednesday. Here are three things to watch for.

LI higher ed institutions have avoided virus outbreaks — for now

Three institutions of higher education on Long Island have not had outbreaks or the need to close down dorms and stop all in-person learning, according to a presidents’ discussion during a Newsday webinar on Tuesday.

At Adelphi University, there is 0.4% positivity rate — about 15 cases — all of whom are quarantining for a required 14 days, said Christine Riordan, the university president. At Stony Brook University, over the last 14 days, there have been two cases among students with a significant portion of the campus tested, said university president Maurie D. McInnis. At Farmingdale State College, of the last 1,000 tests in the most recent two-week period, there has been one positive case, said college president John S. Nader.

The local success comes amid online coursework, limited in-person meetings, intense cleaning regimens, dividers, and rules like those restricting "how many students can gather socially," Riordan said.

Read more and watch the full webinar here.