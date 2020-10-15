One LI college's struggle with COVID-19

LIU Post in Brookville goes remote after rising cases

According to a letter issued by LIU President Kimberly R. Cline, the decision came after rising cases among students attributed to off-campus parties.

She said additional cases were reported in recent days by students who were in contact with those at the off-campus gatherings.

"While our numbers are well below the mandated thresholds for remote learning, we have chosen to act now," she wrote in the Wednesday night letter. "This gives us the best opportunity to reverse the trend and welcome you back in two weeks."

While other local universities rely heavily on remote instruction, LIU — which according to its website instructs nearly 15,000 students with main campuses in Brooklyn and at LIU Post in Brookville — opted to offer most classes in-person.

The Post campus in Brookville is the only LIU campus going to all remote instruction.

The number of new positives reported today: 88 in Nassau, 81 in Suffolk, 508 in New York City and 1,460 statewide.

The map below shows the concentration of cases within Long Island communities. Search the map, and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Cuomo: Feds, states need to 'think ahead' for a vaccine

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday called for a meeting of state governors and President Donald Trump to plan for the next stage in the pandemic battle: distributing a vaccine.

Cuomo told reporters on a conference call that states need guidance and clarity from the White House on the availability and distribution of a potential vaccine.

"Dealing with COVID is not checkers, it’s chess, so let's think ahead," he said.

"I do believe there will be distrust about the vaccine, because there’s distrust in the administration … you then have to administer it, how do you that? … and how do you do that quickly? And how do you do that safely?" Cuomo said.

He said state governments alone are not capable of distributing and administering the vaccine, and will need to work with the federal government.

PSEG bill may include termination notice — despite law barring shut-offs

New York State outlawed the practice of shutting off service for nonpayment during the pandemic, but don’t be surprised if your PSEG still includes a termination notice if you don’t pay.

Steve Haber, of Franklin Square, received one on his most recent bill — an apparent mix-up he said resulted from PSEG neglecting to send him a quarterly bill earlier this year. The bill includes a note that says because of an allegedly unpaid balance, "your service is scheduled to be turned off if payment is not received by Oct. 19, 2020."

A PSEG spokeswoman said the note is only there for technical reasons, and users should instead refer to a message in smaller type that says, "Please note that due to COVID-19, shut-offs will not occur. This note is for information purposes only." Read more.

Celebrating holidays while staying safe in the pandemic

As the holidays approach this year, many have been thinking: What's going to be safe?

A panel of experts in the latest Newsday Live webinar said we might rethink usual traditions this year. Establish ground rules for get-togethers, set size limits on how many family members can attend, consider virtual get-togethers instead of in-person ones — or maybe even take the year off, they said.

Watch the webinar and read more about what they had to say.

As for Halloween this year — what does trick-or-treating look like, and what are the recommended practices? We've got a guide of what you need to know about celebrating Halloween safely, from handing out treats to alternate ways of celebrating.

More to know

Long Island home prices kept rising last month, hitting a new high in Suffolk County as the scramble to buy homes in suburbia extended into September.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for the virus, Joe Biden's presidential campaign said.

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team opened practice on Wednesday like no other first practice, with coaches wearing masks and players wearing them except when competing.

U.S. jobless claims rose last week by the most in two months — to 898,000 — a historically high number.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticizing a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of "herd immunity," which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Commentary

A hardheaded case for more COVID-19 stimulus. Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, writes: With on-again, off-again plans for a COVID relief bill currently in "off" mode, it's an opportune moment to step back and ask some basic questions about fiscal policy. Fiscal policy during a pandemic is fundamentally different from during a typical financial crisis, and that should shape the federal government's response. Short-term aid would be better before rather than after the U.S. election, but it needs to be targeted in the right way.

The first classic argument for fiscal stimulus, dating from Keynes, is to increase aggregate demand. That argument doesn't quite apply right now. Movie theaters, airlines and restaurants do face big demand problems, but government spending can't fix that. What these businesses need is for their customers to feel safe against the risk of infection.

A second rationale for fiscal policy is to address problems of supply. The U.S. still has an uneven capacity for rapid COVID-19 testing, and more money for testing would help carry it through what is likely to be a difficult winter. Better testing also would help schools reopen, allowing more parents to get back to work and to higher levels of productivity.

In addition to immediate issues of humanitarian aid, and supporting essential services from state and local governments, the next question is what other problems possible legislation might beneficially address. Keep reading.