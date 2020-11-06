Progress in 'hot spots,' but a new problem

Cuomo: Restrictions change for some hot spots, but upstate a 'problem'

As some hot spots are removed and other red zones are popping up, the infection levels on Long Island are "good news," Cuomo said. The changes he announced Friday include:

Far Rockaway will be removed as a "micro-cluster" since its infection levels dropped.

will be removed as a "micro-cluster" since its infection levels dropped. The size of the red zone and the yellow zone in Brooklyn will be reduced by 50%.

will be reduced by 50%. Rockland County will be downgraded from red to orange.

will be downgraded from red to orange. Orange County will be downgraded from orange to yellow.

Port Chester in Westchester County will become a yellow zone, he added, and officials are likely to designate a number of areas upstate as "micro-clusters" because of their levels. He called Western New York "a problem."

The number of new positives reported today: 246 in Nassau, 177 in Suffolk, 1,203 in New York City and 3,209 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new cases in Nassau and Suffolk in recent days.

Search a map of new cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Nassau fire marshal: Fundraiser violated pandemic guidelines

The Nassau County fire marshal's office issued a warning to a Franklin Square restaurant for violating COVID-19 restrictions when they hosted a Republican fundraiser with 200 people for Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.

Fire marshals visited the Plattdeutsch Park Restaurant and Catering Hall last week after receiving a complaint. They reviewed photos from the event that showed tables spread apart and most people wearing masks, as well as public statements made by Republican and campaign officials.

"It was determined that the event violated the mandate against social gathering in excess of 50 people," Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said in a statement. "Holding a social gathering in excess of 50 persons under the guise of a dinner reservation is not permissible under (state) guidelines."

Emerging from quarantine with LI sports leagues

Coming out of quarantine isn't easy, but some Long Islanders are adjusting to a safe social scene with recreational sports leagues.

Many local millennials are reconnecting through groups like LI-Kick, which currently offers volleyball, kickball, soccer, dodgeball and bowling.

At the time the pandemic hit, Tyler Strauss, 26, moved from Manhattan to his parents’ house in East Northport and was seeking a social outlet.

"During the lockdown, all I did was work. Joining these leagues was a nice way to step back in the real world," he says. "This felt like a little bit of a safe step. Whenever we play everyone spreads out, plus we all wear masks to and from the field."

LI artist transforms pandemic sadness to smiles with murals

Outside Jennifer Okubo’s home in Lake Grove, murals covering her fence grab the attention of neighbors and friends.

She’s connected with her artistry during the pandemic — and has been asked to design murals that have helped cheer up others, too. The paintings range from colorful flowers to a cardinal, a dragonfly or her signature design: sunflowers.

In addition to painting a sunflower on her car, Okubo has painted murals on sheds, fences — even an oil tank.

"They could see my happiness come out in the paintings, which is my whole goal, to make people smile," said Okubo.

More to know

A Long Island brewery is unveiling a limited-edition beer to raise funds for hospitality workers who lost their jobs to the pandemic.

St. John’s will begin its men’s and women’s college basketball seasons without admitting fans.

Unemployment filings on Long Island fell sharply by 687 claims last week, down 14.8% from the week prior, data shows.

U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 6.9%, suggesting a tentative economic recovery even during the pandemic.

News for you

Flourishing in your remote-work environment. Figuring out how to foster creativity and collaboration while working remotely can be challenging, but see how some companies are finding ways to make it happen.

Making virtual learning easier. With kids learning remotely and temperatures outside getting colder, you might benefit from some new investments for an at-home experience. These items under $15 can help make distance learning more appealing.

Surveying Long Island's downtowns. Small business owners in our downtowns are getting surveyed about the virus' impact and how to bring back the economy. The Rauch Foundation is asking places like restaurants, dry cleaners, coffee shops, clothing stores and other staples to complete a questionnaire by Nov. 30.

TeenHacksLI goes online. Teenage hackers will ditch the sleeping bags this month for the overnight, 24-hour coding marathon as it becomes a virtual event instead. In one category this year teams will be tasked with using computer science to slow the spread of the virus.

Plus: When will your favorite TV series return? The pandemic has delayed production for many, but see our estimates of when 25 shows could return.

Commentary

Why are we rushing to reopen? Regla Robinson, of St. Albans, writes in a letter to Newsday: I know the economy is suffering, parents have to work, children must go to school and businesses need to continue to operate.

However, I believe many people still remain blind to the coronavirus being a killer. If it does not kill a person, many victims remain with debilitating and potentially fatal medical conditions. Why is there a rush to reopen movie theaters or indoor dining without proper ventilation? Why have malls featuring Santa Claus? I am a compromised, older individual who is tired of being shut in, but I’m also afraid of dying.

As a society, we need to give pharmaceutical companies time to develop vaccines and develop more methods of controlling and eliminating the virus. Yes, we have to give up some pleasures, customs and gatherings today to ensure tomorrow is free of the fear of dying or being sick. Epidemiologists predict COVID-19 will be unabated until at least spring. If we continue to ignore safety measures, I believe we will be looking at years instead of a few more months. Thousands more will die alone. To me, this is the reality. I believe it’s time to wake up and ask: What is the rush?

See this and more reader letters to Newsday.