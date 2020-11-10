A 'disturbing' spike in Suffolk

Cases surge in Suffolk; LI hospitalizations also rise

Suffolk County has averaged a 2.17% positivity rate in the past week — the first time since June the seven-day average has been above 2%, Bellone said.

New cases were traced to small gatherings for Halloween, which followed state guidelines and not "superspreader" events, he said. But if the case numbers continue to grow, the county could face closures that parts of Brooklyn, Queens and other parts of the state saw under the state’s microcluster strategy.

"If we do not get these numbers under control, we will threaten our economic recovery," Bellone said.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health had 203 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, compared to 191 on Monday and 144 a week ago. About 30 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, including 16 on Long Island, the New Hyde Park-based health system said.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in early April, Northwell had nearly 3,500 COVID-19 patients.

And SUNY Albany is canceling in-person classes for the rest of the semester after a "very concerning increase" in cases, university President Havidán Rodríguez said Monday.

The number of new positives reported today: 278 in Nassau, 280 in Suffolk, 1,208 in New York City and 3,965 statewide. The positivity rate on Long Island was 3.5%, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Tackling 'COVID fatigue' eight months into pandemic

Policymakers are trying to get ahead of a different kind of syndrome going around: "COVID fatigue."

Take Kelly Lombardo, for instance, who was barely leaving her home during the first months of the pandemic. But now? She says she’s had enough.

"I’m totally over it now," said Lombardo, 46, a hairdresser, who’s going out more and wouldn’t wear a mask if she didn’t need to at her job. "I’m, like, over it. I need life to be somewhat normal again."

Eight months in, restrictions can be inconvenient, annoying, boring and isolating — but it’s crucial to bringing the pandemic to a halt, officials say. People might be attending larger social gatherings, become less diligent with face coverings or defy travel regulations with COVID fatigue.

New York City health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi cautioned that relaxing adherence to restrictions is "a threat to our progress" and said policymakers have tried to make "small accommodations" to avoid imposing greater restrictions.

LI companies advance COVID-19 vaccine programs

Two Long Island developers of COVID-19 vaccines are pursuing human trials and developing distribution plans.

Partners of Hauppauge-based Covaxx and Farmingdale-based Codagenix Inc. already have begun production of vaccine candidates in the expectation of successful human trials.

Covaxx, a spinout of United Biomedical Inc., has begun manufacturing its lead vaccine candidate, UB-612, in Taiwan, where the company has enrolled 60 patients in phase 1 clinical trials, said co-founder and co-chief executive Mei Mei Hu.

Codagenix partner Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. has begun producing its vaccine candidate, named COVI-VAC, even before the launch of its phase 1 trials in the United Kingdom.

After-school art program helps kids tap into pandemic emotions

For some children on Long Island, participating in a virtual art class might help with expressing themselves during a time of uncertainty.

Marie Saint-Cyr, owner of Saint-Cyr Art Studio of Wyandanch, started the 10-week, free virtual series in the summer and launched a session this fall as an after-school program. Saint-Cyr, 25, emigrated from Haiti when she was 8 and says the programs she attended after her arrival were run for free by nonprofits.

"I know how impactful it was for me," so she wanted to create something for the next generation, she said.

Once parents sign up through her website, she works with program funders who help provide the supplies to children. Saint-Cyr then uploads 30-minute videos through Google Classroom that walk students through creating different projects.

The students can make friends during the program's Zoom meetups, and at the conclusion of the series, Saint-Cyr displays students’ work in a virtual "walk-through" gallery online.

More to know

Cuomo said Monday a possible vaccine for COVID-19 is good news, but he worried the Trump administration will fail to distribute it quickly and equitably.

U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

Long Island residents have so far received just 5.73% of COVID-19 rent relief issued across New York, while making up 14.57% of the state population.

A local economist said LI's economy will begin to rebound from the coronavirus-induced recession in the second half of 2021, when a vaccine becomes available.

Country singer Lee Brice tested positive for the virus and will not perform as scheduled for the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

Commentary

College students learn about keeping 'grandpa' alive. Gerard Seifert, of Patchogue, writes in an essay for Newsday: "OK, our goal is to keep Grandpa alive — and I’m Grandpa," I tell my two Zoom classes before we are finally going to meet on campus.

They give an eyeroll smirk from their little screen tiles. At 73, I’m the actual grandpa of two college-age granddaughters and the approximate age of many of my students’ grandparents. This, I tell them, is much better than being close to their parents’ age because grandparents are the ones who occasionally, unpredictably, give gifts — unlike parents, who more often express disappointment. I’ve got their backs.

I have been a psychology adjunct professor for 32 years at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. The last time I was in a classroom was the first week of March when, like colleges across the country, we moved online.

I teach because of the engagement, energy, humor and optimism that happens in a class of 20-somethings. And there are not many places that a group of 20-year-olds would listen to a 73-year-old. So, I wasn’t sure last March if Zooming was going to be much fun. But maybe, I thought, since we had face-to-face classes in January, February and early March, our connection was strong enough to make online classes productive. Keep reading.