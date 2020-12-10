COVID-19 death toll spikes in Suffolk

Bellone: More COVID-19 deaths this month than 3 months combined

The county saw a steep increase in COVID-19 deaths, from 6 fatalities in October to 35 in November and to 34 in a week, Bellone said during a briefing on the county’s COVID-19 response.

Meanwhile, Nassau County expects to receive its first batch of vaccines this weekend, some 975 doses from Pfizer that it will likely distribute early next week at a hospital, health centers and a jail, officials said Thursday.

Those receiving the first batch are likely to include employees at Nassau University Medical Center, federally qualified health centers and medical personnel at the county correctional facility in East Meadow, where NUMC runs the infirmary, said Dr. Anthony Boutin, chief executive and president of NUMC. No prisoners will get the vaccine, he said in an interview.

A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on how fast the U.S. Food and Drug Administration signs off on the panel's recommendation, shots could begin within days.

Search a map of new cases and view charts that show the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

LI nursing homes await instructions on vaccine

Long Island nursing homes say they're in the dark about how and when to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to their residents and staff, the first people in the state slated to receive them this month.

"To date, we haven’t had any direct guidance from the CDC or the state," Stuart B. Almer, president and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System, said Wednesday, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "There is still just so much we don’t know."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Officials at Gurwin, which operates Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, and at other nursing homes across Long Island said they are eager to begin planning for vaccinations but aren't sure how the process will work. They said it's not clear when vaccinations will begin, whether all residents and staff are eligible for the first round of vaccinations and how to ensure that mass vaccinations don't disrupt employees' ability to care for patients.

The key question is when vaccinations will begin. In a press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said: "We expect deliveries to begin next week. The federal administration says they’re going to start by 12/21."

Doctors recommend vaccine, despite side effects

New Yorkers shouldn't hesitate to take one of the new COVID-19 vaccines when they become available, mainly because the benefits far outweigh any possible risks, medical experts said.

But participants in clinical trials for a vaccine developed by pharmaceutical and biomedical company Pfizer have reported side effects including redness, swelling and pain at the injection site, as well as chills, fever and joint pain, according to documents filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Researchers said those issues are short term and usually resolve within a day.

"Safety data from the clinical trials do not suggest any immediate risk," said Dr. Bruce Polsky, chairman of medicine at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island and an infectious disease specialist. "Ultimately, we await long-term data. However, most vaccine-associated problems occur within the first weeks to months following administration."

Two people with a history of significant allergies had a serious reaction after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the United Kingdom this week. Both recovered, but British regulators declared the vaccine shouldn't be administered to people with certain allergies to food and medicine.

Uniondale, Lawrence high schools opt out of winter sports

Uniondale and Lawrence High Schools are canceling the winter sports seasons because of the pandemic, according to Pat Pizzarelli, the executive director of Section VIII, the governing body of Nassau County high school sports.

Lawrence also is canceling plans to try to play the 2020 fall season in 2021, but still hopes to play spring sports, according to Christian Paulino, the school's first-year athletic director.

"We were notified that those schools have decided to opt out of the winter season," Pizzarelli said. "I feel bad for the kids, and they’re going to miss an important part of the high school experience. But I also understand that this COVID pandemic is dangerous and could have life-lasting effects on young people. My deep concern is that [the cancellations] could turn into a trend within the county. I hope this doesn’t surface at any more of our member schools."

Athletes expressed disappointment after the news. Mikell Henry, a senior point guard on the Lawrence boys basketball team, said his "heart shattered" when he heard.

"It hurt because I had a mission," Henry said. "Through all this COVID and everything, I still maintained a positive mindset and hope we’d have at least some hope for basketball. So, it really did hurt me."

It's a Hanukkah like no other this year

On the first night of Hanukkah Thursday, Plainview resident Marsha Elowsky will light the menorah for the first time without her husband, Joseph Elowsky, 85, who died in March of the virus. But on a kitchen island near the nine-branched candelabrum will lie a wood plaque depicting his face.

"So when I light the candles, Joe would be there," said Elowsky, 84, who was married to her husband for nearly 64 years. "There’s a prayer that we say when we light the candles. I will keep the tissues near me."

As Long Islanders face a pandemic surge, many families like Elowsky’s are preparing to celebrate the eight-day Jewish holiday with a renewed sense of loss but also an appreciation for Hanukkah's ancient symbolism.

And, five Long Island families shared traditions they’ve created that others can adopt for their families this year during the celebration that will largely be at home.

More to know

Nassau and Suffolk police announced new limits on in-person services, including curtailing public access to precincts except in emergencies, in an effort to limit virus exposure, the departments said.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday urged Cuomo to postpone a scheduled increase in the minimum wage on Dec. 31.

Suffolk County officials announced a new initiative, Bringing Assistance for COVID-19 and Kickstarting Support to Operating Professionals, that will distribute emergency rental assistance to tenants and provide nearly 150 small businesses with grants.

Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for the coronavirus, temporarily halting production of her daytime talk show.

News for you

Get your Christmas tree delivered. Trying not to venture too far from home this year? Enter Long Island Christmas tree Delivery of Mineola, which will bring it to you. They offer two types of trees for purchase and delivery.

Can you stop wearing a mask after the vaccine? No, experts say, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated. Read more.

For your virtual entertainment tonight. Port Jefferson-born and South Setauket-raised Leslie Mendelson, who opened for The Who at Madison Square Garden last year, will livestream a concert Thursday from 7:45 to 11:45 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Or get the 'Best of Broadway' tonight. Broadway may be shut down, but you can see performances during the NBC special "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," on TV Thursday, featuring the casts of some of Broadway's most popular shows. Tina Fey will host the two-hour program.

Online reviews matter now more than ever. Consumers are turning to online reviews more than they did before the pandemic, a recent survey shows. And when they're looking at reviews, customers put greater weight on what businesses’ social distancing policies and safety protocols are.

Newsday Voices. We've launched a program for Long Islanders to share their COVID-19 stories. Newsday Voices gives an opportunity to work with our team of dedicated journalists who will help you tell your story through social media. Apply here.

Plus, Friday: Join us for Newsday's free virtual event with experts discussing family gatherings and holiday celebrations during the pandemic. Register here.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

Women take the lead in vaccine development. Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, writes: The early history of vaccines is a male-dominated field. The science, which is currently showing spectacular results, is now led by women. Therein lies a lesson about the allocation of talent.

Consider the history of the mRNA vaccine, which is the technological basis of both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, the two leading vaccine contenders for the U.S. To oversimplify, mRNA vaccines teach cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune system response, rather than injecting live or dead virus material.

If done properly, that makes the vaccine quicker to develop, safer to use, and easier to manufacture at scale. In addition to its forthcoming role in fighting COVID-19, the mRNA vaccine platform can probably be adapted to fight other viruses, and other mRNA products may have additional uses, such as helping to treat skin disorders.

The core work behind the mRNA approach comes from Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian-born émigré who came to the U.S. to work on RNA-related issues. Her career had its fits and starts, including problems with raising research money and a bout with cancer, but she persisted.

Keep reading.