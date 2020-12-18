Shutting down NY unlikely, Cuomo says

Cuomo is betting against a drastic shutdown

"I don’t believe we’re destined to have a shutdown," Cuomo said Friday, sounding an optimistic tone after dire warnings of the virus' spread ahead of the holiday season.

Cuomo said hospitals are required to notify the state three weeks ahead of reaching 85% capacity for available beds to allow for emergency measures, "so basically it gives the state one-month notice at least, and at that point we would shut down the economy."

But that red flag has not been raised, despite a recent spike in new cases.

"Now, no hospital in the state has given that three-week notice," said Cuomo, saying that means the state is in the clear from shutting down businesses and other institutions, until at least Jan. 8.

He told a reporter that he would wager $100 that the state will not have to resort to such drastic measures as it did in the spring.

The state's clinical advisory task force approved Friday use of the Moderna vaccine in the state, which will add a second option to vaccinate against the virus, he announced.

A government advisory panel endorsed the vaccine Thursday, and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation. The FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote, agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up.

Long Island is expected to get 69,600 doses of Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines combined in the short term, with New York City slated to receive 215,600, the state said.

The chart above shows the daily totals of patients hospitalized for COVD-19 in recent days on Long Island. Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Long Island restaurants that closed this year

It’s been a tough year for Long Island restaurants, weathering state-mandated shutdowns of dining rooms in the spring before a series of social distancing regulations that have reduced occupancy, prohibited large parties, restricted operating hours and otherwise changed the nature of business.

Restaurants that have shuttered this year include an Italian eatery that was a fixture on Old Country Road since 2006, a small but mighty 24-year-old Huntington restaurant and one of Long Island’s best sushi bars, among others. See our list of the biggest restaurant closures.

Job losses from the restaurant sector were a factor in why job growth on Long Island slowed last month even though delivery driver hiring increased, state data reported Thursday shows.

Troubled Sunrise mall may be sold

A Manhattan-based company is in talks to buy the troubled Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.

The mall’s Paris-based owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, is considering selling the property for "new economic uses," Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph S. Saladino said. He was among the town officials who met via Zoom with representatives from Urban Edge Properties, a potential buyer, to discuss the future of the mall, he said.

Saladino and other Oyster Bay officials encouraged Urban Edge to engage local stakeholders, including residents, the Massapequa School District and chamber of commerce, to discuss the needs of the community and how those needs could be incorporated into Urban Edge’s plans for Sunrise Mall if it decides to buy it, the supervisor said.

"We’d like to see this site flourish as a new economic hub to ensure that revenue derived by the school district is never shifted to the residential taxpayers," said Saladino, who added that he’d like to see the property attract corporate America and high-paying jobs for residents.

The mall's vacancy rate has for years far exceeded the average and one of its bigger tenants, Dave & Buster’s, has not been allowed to reopen because of the pandemic like other arcades across the state.

Holiday office parties redefined

The traditional office holiday party is on pause this year, but many Long Island businesses are finding other ways to celebrate the end of what has been a difficult year filled with uncertainty.

In lieu of in-person get-togethers, some are turning to Zoom for virtual gingerbread-building contests and ugly sweater parties, while others are spending party budgets on gifts for their workers.

And while the pandemic rages on, leaving much in the business world upended, experts say the holiday celebrations are important to maintaining worker morale and a team spirit.

"Every business has had to adapt and modify their practices. … The same has to happen for traditions," said Josh Knauer, co-founder of JumpScale, a business consulting firm.

"Continuing that type of engagement with employees is going to lead to stronger teams and better financial results for the company. We all need more interconnectivity as people," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence became the highest ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot is safe.

George Clooney and other celebrities are rallying behind Tom Cruise, who was recorded on the set of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie ranting after he found two crew members violating COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000, the highest weekly total since September, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy's recovery from its springtime collapse.

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Clemson's Dabo Swinney both expressed concerns about playing a College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day if players' families aren't allowed to attend.

What to expect in 2021. Will life return to normal next year? Hard to say, but Newsday's reporters have some educated predictions about what 2021 will have in store for Long Islanders.

Your winter TV preview. We'll be spending more time indoors than usual this winter. Fortunately, there are plenty of great shows and specials to keep us busy.

Commentary

Keeping COVID at bay. A Newsday editorial writes: There are many good reasons why Long Islanders should fear hospitals reaching capacity.

One is that capacity metrics are being used by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to decide whether a region should be placed in a red zone, essentially a shutdown to levels we saw this spring. That happens when hospitals increase the number of staffed beds, cancel elective surgeries and still hit a high level in the rate of hospital admissions — indicating that the region would meet 90% hospital capacity within the next three weeks.

Cuomo has mandated that Long Island hospitals add beds to deal with the coronavirus-infection surge, but the region is not yet in the red zone. To keep it that way, and to keep many businesses open, hospitals can’t be filled to the brim.

Hospital capacity also matters because reaching that danger zone would be catastrophic. It would mean beds in hospital cafeterias or hallways, auditoriums or lobbies. It would mean caring for patients in outdoor tents, and staff working around the clock. Continue reading.