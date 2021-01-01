Rising COVID-19 death toll includes 23 Long Islanders

NY starts the new year with 166 more COVID-19 deaths

The number of deaths, 166, in the state was up from 136 on Wednesday, and was the highest one-day death toll since May. Twelve Suffolk County residents and 11 Nassau County residents died of COVID-19 on Thursday, the state said.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations statewide fell to 7,886, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. That’s down 49 from the day before, but the effects of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holiday gatherings have not yet been seen, as hospitalizations often lag new infections by a few weeks.

The percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive fell again in Suffolk and Nassau, although the number remains far higher than just a few weeks ago.

In Suffolk, 9.7% of the tests came back positive on Thursday. The rate was 10.5% on Wednesday and 12.8% on Tuesday.

In Nassau, the rate was 8%, down from 8.9% on Wednesday and 10.5% on Tuesday. Statewide, the positivity rate was 7.52%.

In a statement, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to do what is necessary "to defeat this invisible enemy."

"As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus — wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask," he said.

The number of new positives reported today: 1,556 in Nassau, 1,874 in Suffolk, 5,293 in New York City and 16,497 statewide.

Group protests pandemic restrictions on LI

Organizers of a New Year’s Eve event in Ronkonkoma protesting New York's COVID-19 regulations predicted a crowd in the hundreds — perhaps even 1,000 — to pressure Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to lift restrictions on bars and restaurants.

But the event held at the Long Island Rail Road parking lot in Ronkonkoma drew just a few dozen people, organizers said.

Jennifer Harrison of Mastic, one of the organizers of the event, blamed the lower-than-expected turnout on a change in venue. The event was planned for the parking lot of Suffolk’s H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, Harrison said, but Suffolk police told organizers that they would not be permitted to hold their event on the property.

The event, Harrison said, was organized in part by the Setauket Patriots, which held several car rallies across Long Island earlier this year to support President Donald Trump’s failed reelection bid. Thursday’s New Year’s Eve celebration and protest had nothing to do with presidential politics, according to Harrison.

She said: "This is about supporting restaurant workers who are struggling right now."

After losing husband to COVID-19, animal lover keeps pet pantry going

About four years ago, Danielle Scala-Nathan and her husband, Rob, turned their basement in Valley Stream into a pet pantry. They collected and distributed pet food and supplies with a focus on hurricane victims.

Scala-Nathan first recognized this need in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"Pet owners started giving up their animals during these hardships," she said. "Pet owners were struggling to pay their bills. So instead of giving up their pets, we help with supplies — pet food, bowls, leashes and collars."

When the coronavirus pandemic began in March, they knew pet owners would need their help again, this time on a local level. That month, covered in personal protective equipment, Scala-Nathan picked up donations of pet food in Queens with volunteers.

"People needed supplies in the first week or two of COVID, so I was still going out physically and getting the stuff," she said.

But then Scala-Nathan faced her own hardship: In April, a few days after their 15th wedding anniversary, Rob died from COVID-19. Continue reading

Hospital's 'unsung' hero didn't hesitate when offered the vaccine

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Maria Fernandes has seen countless patients in NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island struggling to survive COVID-19 and — in many cases — not making it.

So when Fernandes, who has cleaned rooms at the Mineola hospital for 29 years, was offered the vaccine in the first wave of coronavirus vaccinations along with others on the front lines, she took it.

"I don’t want to be in their shoes," she said of COVID-19 patients. "I don’t want to be in their beds."

Doctors and nurses who have put themselves at high risk for contracting the coronavirus were among the first people to receive COVID-19 vaccines, starting Dec. 14. Along with them in the earliest stages of vaccinations have been others who risked their health and lives as they worked near patients: the employees who clean patient rooms, bring medications and food to patients, provide security, transport patients for procedures like CT scans, and deliver other services critical to hospitals.

"All of these people may not get the credit, but they are the backbone for the services we provide, and they are exposed to COVID, and certainly we have to ensure their safety as well as the safety of others," said Dr. Marc Adler, chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. "These are unsung heroes."

Long Island hospitals say they are vaccinating as fast as they can.

