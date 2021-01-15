Thousands of vaccine appointments canceled

NY cancels vaccine appointments at Stony Brook

Addressing the canceled vaccine appointments, Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa said in a news conference that late Thursday "we became aware of unpublished links set to go live [Friday] for certain sites … the hypothesis is that it was hacked or there was someone who leaked the link."

While "we understand the frustration if someone got the link," in the interest of fairness, the state voided the appointments, she said. The state Inspector General’s Office is investigating how and why the link was released.

Long Islanders affected by the incident described the experience as exasperating, mystifying or bitterly disappointing in interviews. What had seemed like a stroke of good luck — a sign-up link with appointments available just days away, in some cases — soured as emails from the state's Department of Health began to roll in, stating:"Your appointment and confirmation have been voided."

"I’m angry, I’m exasperated, I feel so let down and now I have to start from scratch, and I don’t even know where to go back to," said Sheryl Hanson, 74, a retired banker from Nesconset.

New York State had administered 74% of about 844,000 vaccines it has received so far, state officials said Friday, though a larger amount of 1.8 million total vaccines have been allocated and will be eventually delivered.

The federal government and the state were reporting different figures on how many vaccines have been delivered and how many nended up in people's arms, but Gareth Rhodes, a Cuomo aide, said there was "no discrepancy" as he explained that the full amount of vaccines assigned so far to New York "shows up as allocated" in the CDC updates "even though much of that hasn't been delivered yet."

The number of new positives reported today: 1,858 in Nassau, 2,181 in Suffolk, 7,725 in New York City and 19,942 statewide.

