Vaccination progress for adult care facilities

State: Adult care facilities completing 1st round of vaccines within weeks

All state-licensed adult care facilities are expected to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Feb. 11, said Jonah Bruno, a spokesman for the state Department of Health.

Both state and federal officials said people in nursing homes and assisted-living residences are a priority for the first rounds of vaccinations.

While about 7 million people are eligible for the shots, the state is receiving only about 250,000 doses a week from the federal government, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the state's health care distribution sites had received 1,304,050 first doses and administered 93%, or 1,210,339, of first dose vaccinations. Of 564,600 second doses received, 166,640 or about 30% have been administered. There is typically a three-to-four-week gap between doses, depending on the vaccine used.

Delivery of the seventh-week allocation from the federal government will not begin to arrive until the middle of this week, Cuomo said.

"We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That's why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem — we don't have nearly enough supply," Cuomo said in a statement. He said the state could "easily" administer 100,000 doses a day.

Plus: Looking for answers to common questions about the vaccines? Try this resource. And, what's there to know about viruses and mutations? Find answers to frequently asked questions here.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The number of new positives reported today: 942 in Nassau, 1,135 in Suffolk, 5,081 in New York City and 11,064 statewide.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Workers deemed essential still seeking state approval for vaccine

For nearly a year, letter carrier Jason Munn has braved the pandemic, working 10- to 12-hour shifts while delivering mail to hundreds of homes and businesses across Suffolk County, even as many of his colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

But Munn, 43, of Brentwood, said postal workers feel "forgotten" by New York State, which — despite recommendations by the federal government — has yet to make them eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a list of "front-line essential workers" whom they recommend be prioritized to receive the vaccine. The bulk of those workers have since been approved by New York State to receive the vaccine.

Others were not so lucky, as the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, which is not required to follow federal recommendations, has yet to give the green light to vaccinate some workers. State officials said the problem comes down to supply.

Experts: People with diabetes susceptible to severe COVID-19

Diabetes is the second-most-common underlying medical condition for New Yorkers who have died of COVID-19, and the most common for those under 40, according to New York State Department of Health data.

Experts say people with diabetes are especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, largely because the virus can cause dangerous inflammation of the blood vessels. Most people with diabetes already have inflammation, creating a potentially deadly combination.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Jan. 12 that immunocompromised people would be next to be eligible for vaccines, but has not said when they will be added.

The health department did not directly respond to questions about the timetable. Cuomo said the state is studying which medical conditions would qualify for the list.

Making cleaning magic, but tough times for this business

In 2014, Iris Bertino, a single mother with three children, was fired from her job after returning to work following brain surgery. Faced with mounting financial woes, Bertino decided that keeping her family afloat meant leveraging one of her strong suits: cleaning.

With her skill set and previous corporate experience, Bertino launched Abracadabra Long Island Home and Office Cleaning. It's now called Abracadabra LI Cleaning.

She recently spoke with Newsday for a Q&A about the pandemic's impact on her business.

She said, "Since March, it has dropped significantly, and with the second shutdown in October, business is now one-fourth of what it was."

More to know

President Joe Biden appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting the nation could soon be injecting 1.5 million shots on an average per day.

The MTA is changing its rules to give some LIRR commuters who aren't riding the trains as frequently more leeway in using money stuck in transit benefit accounts.

Unions in New York State lost members in 2020 for the third year in row, in part because of job cuts stemming from the pandemic, federal data shows.

News for you

Where to take (safe) winter hikes on Long Island. The pandemic is bringing more people to trails across Long Island, with social-distancing protocols in place. Here are five winter hiking ideas for you to get outdoors while staying safe.

Those masks are for safety — and warmth. With cabin fever destined to be next level this winter, many are expected to look to the outdoors for an escape. But you'll have to dress warm. Long Islanders who brave the cold share their tips for bundling up in this interactive guide.

Suffolk is hosting two virtual hiring events. The county's One-Stop Employment Center will be hosting two virtual hiring events this week for the United States Postal Service and Rite-Aid stores. They require attendees to register in advance.

Miley Cyrus to perform Super Bowl 'tailgate' show. Pop star Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL's first "TikTok Tailgate" at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. The on-site pregame show for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to attend will stream live at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL's TikTok channel.

What it's really like to dine outside in the winter. On the outdoor patio of a Merrick restaurant in early December, people under a heated tent were being serenaded by a two-piece band playing "The Way You Look Tonight." The temperature was 42 degrees. Newsday's food critic Scott Vogel takes you through his experience outdoor dining during winter’s coldest months.

Plus: 2020 was a big year for real estate. Check out the hottest ZIP codes on Long Island, where the most homes sold in 2020.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

We want to hear about your experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine. A Newsday editorial writes: We know the vaccination rollout has been chaotic. We have heard from our own friends and family members about the anxiety of not getting an appointment and the uncertainty of when you can get one.

We can’t get an appointment for you. But we can tell your stories, and encourage state and local officials to try new strategies, especially as more doses become available. Those who’ve gotten appointments often relied on guidance from their communities. Now, it’s time for you to share.

Good ideas might spring from your own experience or local knowledge. Perhaps drive-through sites like Jones Beach could prioritize those with accessibility needs, or those who can’t stand for long as they wait. Perhaps when more doses are available, the oldest residents get to the front of the line? Does the local library or fire department site make more sense? Should there be mobile units in local downtowns? Perhaps you have an idea for ways to get information out to you.

The supply shortage eventually will be alleviated and the doses will come. When they do, the state and counties must be ready. We want to be a stronger voice for you.

There must be a better way. You can reach us by telephone at 631-843-2900 or email us at opinions@newsday.com. Please include your name, phone number and community. We look forward to hearing from you. Read the full editorial.