Snow cancels vaccine appointments

Officials: Vaccinations canceled at state and municipal sites due to snow

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said vaccine shots were being halted on Monday and Tuesday at state-run sites including Jones Beach and Stony Brook University, though no one will lose their appointment.

"It's really going to get rescheduled in any state-run facility," Cuomo said during a Monday morning news briefing.

Nassau County said it didn't have any scheduled vaccine appointments for Monday, and appointments for Tuesday have already been rescheduled for later in the week.

New York City is canceling all vaccination appointments on Monday and Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily news conference. Appointments will be rescheduled for later this week.

Suffolk County had not yet provided an update on its vaccination plans.

Despite the shutdowns, Cuomo said the state is closing in on administering 2 million vaccines so far, or about 10% of the state population. A total of 1.96 million vaccinations have been injected. The state is sending vaccines to hospitals, pharmacies, state-run vaccination sites and other locations as fast as it receives them from the federal government, but the problem remains insufficient supply, he said.

The number of new positives reported today: 919 in Nassau, 839 in Suffolk, 4,194 in New York City and 8,508 statewide.

Underlying health conditions? It's unclear where you'll be on vaccine list.

Smokers and people with coronary artery disease may be among those on the next priority list for a COVID-19 vaccine, but those with high blood pressure and asthma might not.

Cuomo said people who are immunocompromised because of certain medical conditions will be in the next eligible group, but it's unclear when they'll be added and which conditions will qualify. State officials said they're consulting with the CDC to determine which conditions will be eligible — even though the CDC for months has had a list of which medical conditions put people "at increased risk of severe illness" or death from the virus.

Nationwide, at least 56% of those ages 16 to 64 — 110 million Americans — have at least one of 11 medical conditions on the CDC list, although some already are eligible for vaccinations because of their age or job. Obesity is the most common, and more than 42% of U.S. adults are considered obese.

South Nassau hospital to launch traveling COVID-19 testing van

A mobile testing van is expected to come by the spring to Hempstead Town communities that have been hit hard by the virus.

The testing vehicle, operated by Mount Sinai South Nassau, will be deployed six days a week throughout the town and may later be used to deliver vaccinations once a supply is available. Appointments will be taken Monday to Saturday.

"We have no control over this virus, but testing is essential," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. "We want to expand it by getting mobile testing available, and when vaccines become more available, we want to have it at every location."

Nursing, med school applications are rising

Applications are up nationally and on Long Island not only in public health programs, but in nursing and medical schools, and programs for paramedics and EMTs.

Some of the application spikes are unprecedented, and no one can say for sure all the factors behind them. But the pandemic is credited with inspiring interest in front-line professions and reaffirming the choice of those already enrolled in such programs.

Stony Brook paramedic student Bridget Kennedy, 23, of Dix Hills, applied last summer after months as a volunteer EMT on ambulances transporting COVID-19 patients.

"These were very, very sick people," she said. "There were multiple shifts I came home and cried. I wanted to keep helping, and the fact that I made it through and was able to keep helping cemented that, OK, this was something I could do."

More to know

As people go through all sorts of difficulties to get a vaccine, the Eastport-South Manor Central School District inoculated about 300 teachers and staff during a "Vaccination Day" Saturday.

Organizers of Black History Month commemorations on Long Island and beyond have been figuring out how, without endangering participants in a pandemic, to maintain tradition for events that have always been held in person.

Hofstra University’s efforts to help small businesses survive the pandemic have been recognized with a $10,000 grant.

The nation's schools could all reopen by April, the Biden administration signaled Sunday, despite concern about a potential surge of cases stemming from mutations of the virus.

California reached 40,000 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, as fatalities surge at a record pace while new infections begin to taper.

Commentary

65+ but no vaccine in sight. The Newsday editorial board had asked eligible older Long Islanders for their stories trying to obtain a vaccine — and we got more than 500.

Listen to this episode of Newsday Opinion’s "Life Under Coronavirus" podcast, which captures the voicemails left by seniors about the frustrations and anxiety of searching for unavailable vaccines from Jones Beach to upstate SUNY Potsdam.

Listen to more episodes here.