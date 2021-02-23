LI has its second case of South African COVID-19 variant

NY: 2nd case of variant found in Nassau County

The state had reported Long Island's first case of the South African variant on Sunday, with Nassau County confirming that an individual living in Glen Head had contracted it. Cuomo said on Tuesday a second case had been identified.

Health officials also confirmed 18 new cases of the U.K. variant statewide, bringing the total to 154, he said.

Health agencies have been tracking the emergence of variants to study how contagious they are and consider the effectiveness of existing vaccines. While some experts believe variants seem to spread more rapidly than the dominant strain, more research is needed to determine whether they are more deadly or less responsive to the vaccines.

The seven-day average for positivity in test results statewide was 3.46%, continuing a steady drop, while the daily positivity rate on Monday was 4.23%. The seven-day level on Long Island was 4.3%, while New York City registered 4.49%.

ICYMI: The vaccine doses rendered ineffective at the state's Jones Beach drive-in site on Feb. 15 were due to a staffer adding a hand warmer to a cooler carrying syringes. The staffer had been transporting syringes from an on-site pharmacy to tents where the vaccinations are administered, and when he noticed the temperature reading on the cooler was nearing an unacceptable low, he added the hand warmer — which isn't protocol, said Jack Sterne, a Cuomo spokesman.

The number of new positives reported today: 640 in Nassau, 554 in Suffolk, 3,532 in New York City and 6,654 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new virus cases confirmed in Nassau and Suffolk each day this month.

Search a map of new cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Reopening rules for nursing home visits, cinemas and weddings

New Yorkers will be able to head back to New York City movie theaters, attend indoor weddings and catered events across the state, and visit nursing home residents, Gov. Cuomo said Monday.

Starting Friday, nursing homes will be permitted to readmit visitors under guidelines, according to Dr. Howard Zucker, the state's health commissioner, including the following:

The facilities can host a maximum number of visitors of up to 20% of its total residents and will be expected to dedicate separate rooms for visits.

If the positivity level in a county is under 5% on a seven-day rolling average, no test is required to visit the nursing homes, though state officials recommend it.

If the county's positivity level falls between 5% and 10%, visitors must test negative for the virus within 72 hours before the visit.

If the county's level is over 10%, no visits are allowed.

Weddings and catered events will be permitted at venues with up to 150 people allowed or 50% capacity of the site — whichever is smaller. Testing will be required before the events. This takes effect March 15.

Movie theaters in the city will be able to reopen March 5 at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people and social distancing protocols.

Billiards and pool halls will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity outside New York City and 35% capacity in the city, observing distancing and mask requirements, Cuomo said.

Poll: Most believe Cuomo did something wrong handling nursing homes

A poll released Tuesday found 61% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo did something wrong in handling nursing homes during the pandemic, and 39% said he didn't. But most don't believe he did anything illegal.

In a separate question in which respondents were asked if Cuomo had done anything unethical or illegal, the Marist College poll found 41% of adults felt he acted unethically. Another 19% felt he did something illegal and 27% said he did nothing wrong.

Some Republican and Democratic legislators have criticized Cuomo for delaying the release of data on the total number of deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19. The issue has drawn national attention and the controversy has affected Cuomo’s standing among New Yorkers, the poll found. Forty-nine percent approved of Cuomo’s job performance, down from 66% in July. Among Democrats, 28% disapprove of how he is doing his job, compared with 9% in July.

During COVID, a lawyer pivots to build the Starbucks of pet grooming

Since the pandemic’s start, Gerard Marrone has pursued an accelerated course of pet spa acquisitions with a greater goal in mind: to become the Starbucks of the pet grooming industry.

From April to December, the attorney whose law firm was shuttered because COVID-19 closed the courts, purchased several pet spas and owns locations across Long Island.

Currently, his firm grooms 6,000 dogs monthly, and since April 2020, it has generated about $1.5 million in revenue, he said.

Newsday spoke to Marrone about his pet grooming chain and his long-range business plans. Read more.

More to know

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, a staggering number that all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. President Joe Biden mourned the half a million Americans who died during a ceremony.

The smallest businesses will have an exclusive two-week window starting on Wednesday to apply for COVID-19 relief loans, President Biden announced.

The doors at Madison Square Garden will finally open to fans Tuesday when the Knicks host Golden State, the first time they'll perform before the hometown fans since March 2020.

The State Senate approved a package of nursing home oversight bills, including mandates on inspections and fatality reporting.

News for you

Taking care of your car while driving less. Cars can't sit idle for too long. If your car has been spending extra time in the driveway this winter because you're staying home more often, here are some tips to avoid a trip to the mechanic.

If you're already thinking about the weekend. For those looking to escape Long Island for the day but don't want to travel far, New York City is an option. Here's a list of things to do in the city this weekend — and don't forget to keep COVID-19 protocols in mind.

Commentary

Kids need to play this summer, not catch up on school. Nicholas Tampio, a professor of political science at Fordham University, writes for The Washington Post: The global pandemic has taken its toll on families and children.

Children have not been able to engage in their normal routines, sit in a classroom with friends and teachers, visit extended family or participate in social activities without a mask. Most parents are more concerned about their children's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic, a Pew Research Center survey in the fall found. And that situation may have grown more dire, as children have spent much of the school year online and maintaining social distance from other people.

Facing this year of loss, Democrats in Congress have framed the problem as primarily one of lower projected test scores, and their solution is to make kids in high-poverty schools spend the summer inside preparing for standardized tests. This is exactly the wrong approach to the sadness and loss of the COVID era: This summer, children need to do self-initiated activities that are rewarding for their own sake. This will create happier children now and, as research has shown, lead to improved physical, cognitive, social, emotional and creative outcomes later in life. Keep reading.