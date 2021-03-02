Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to LI

Third COVID-19 vaccine arriving in NY as soon as Wednesday

Northwell Health expects to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some of its hospitals in the region as soon as Wednesday, health network officials said.

New York City believes the vaccine will start to arrive there Wednesday or Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson is the third approved vaccine against COVID-19, following those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Those two vaccines require two doses to be effective, while Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday in a statement issued by his office that the state expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Those added doses will supplement New York State's expected supply of Pfizer and Moderna for Week 12 of the vaccination campaign — for a total of approximately 878,080 doses expected, the highest weekly vaccine allocation since the effort to inoculate state residents started, Cuomo said in a statement.

A Biden administration official said Tuesday that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in an effort to expedite supply.

Plus: The majority of Fishers Island residents received their first vaccine dose on Sunday, after Suffolk County officials packed a donated private plane and a police boat to bring doses and staff to the tiny remote island, officials said.

The number of new positives reported today: 582 in Nassau, 498 in Suffolk, 3,117 in New York City and 5,800 statewide.

Wantagh High School closed after new COVID-19 cases surface

After placing its senior class on remote learning last week, the entire Wantagh High School is going on virtual learning this week because new cases continue to crop up, district officials said Tuesday.

All after-school and athletic activities also are canceled for this week after nine students tested positive, said Superintendent John C. McNamara. Those activities will remain suspended until students return for in-person learning.

Late last month, the senior class at the school was forced into remote learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The district will host free virus testing for all high school students at designated times on Wednesday and Thursday, McNamara said in a note posted on its website.

Schools opting for remote days over snow days

More than a dozen Long Island school districts opted to have remote online lessons during winter storms, rather than shutting down for a day or two when there's snow on the ground.

Supporters say switching from "snow days" to "remote days" makes sense, as schools have made massive purchases of electronic tablets, camcorders and other equipment needed for online instruction in response to COVID-19. Some districts are making use of it when the weather turns bad.

Take Huntington's 4,900-student system, for example. They went remote on three stormy days this school year.

"Particularly for younger kids, the initial reaction from parents might have been disappointment that they didn't have time for sledding," said Kristin Kanzer, president of the district's PTA Council. "By the time of the second or third day, the reaction was different, and parents were more interested in seeing that continuity of learning."

Suffolk cop is first name on new COVID-19 memorial

One year after the first virus case was confirmed in the state, Sgt. Keith Allison of Brentwood became the first name added to Suffolk County's new COVID-19 memorial on Monday.

He died in December after a 17-day battle with COVID-19 and was remembered as a devoted father and doting grandfather.

"He has not been forgotten," said his wife, Brenda Allison, shortly after she tied a blue ribbon to a wooden memorial outside the County Legislative Building in Hauppauge.

The memorial will be on display through the month, giving family members an opportunity to add ribbons with their loved ones' names. Names can also be added to a similar memorial at the Evans K. Griffing building in Riverhead. You can submit names for both memorials online.

Pandemic summer rentals in the Hamptons

The summer rental market for all points east is hot, and it's getting a boost during the pandemic.

With people wanting to spend more time on Long Island, the season started much earlier, experts said — and if you’re planning to vacation at a seaside spot in the Hamptons this year, the homes are going fast.

"I think because of the pandemic, people who own houses are using them for themselves," says Marianne Collins, a real estate agent with Brown Harris Stevens. Also, many who rented in 2020 renewed their lease agreements for the 2021 season, leaving fewer rentals available this summer, she says.

