LI lost 10,000 more jobs than expected

Long Island lost 93,500 jobs last year — more than previously thought

The new number of job losses for the year – 93,500 – was a key finding from the state Labor Department's annual revision of the previous year's unemployment data, said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the department's Hicksville office.

"We had a much larger decline in the number of employed residents last year, but no real change in the number of unemployed," she said.

A decrease in the number of employed residents in concert with a negligible change in the number of unemployed residents – those out of work but actively job hunting – suggests that more Islanders may have left the labor force, either through early retirement, a shift to secondary education or by becoming what economists refer to as "discouraged workers."

"It didn’t really show up in the unemployment rate but there was a sort of change in the picture of what happened last year," Patel said.

The Island’s jobless rate for 2020 was revised, up from 8.4% to 8.5%, Patel said. The state also revised April’s record-breaking jobless rate from 16% up to 17.5%, raising an already high watermark even higher.

COVID-19 vaccinations in New York: On Wednesday morning, New York residents could start making vaccine appointments for shots at 10 new state-run vaccination sites, including three on Long Island.

The chart below shows the cumulative percentage of New Yorkers who got one dose of a vaccine and those who have been fully vaccinated.

LI schools still waiting for updated COVID-19 guidelines

During a national debate over how far apart people should be in schools — 6 feet or 3 feet — Long Island school leaders say they're waiting for the state to update reopening guidelines before considering changes to COVID-19 distancing protocols.

Educators agreed they want more students back in schools — but six-foot distancing guidelines don't allow them to bring all students back at once, due to limited space in classrooms.

"What we have to do, and what we’ve always done, is follow the science. And it seems like there’s a growing body of research saying 3 feet would be an appropriate distance in schools," with physical barriers in place, said Lawrence Superintendent Ann Pedersen.

CDC leaders are considering whether students can be seated closer together with masks and other physical partitions. Many districts have been adhering to CDC standards, in addition to state guidelines when implementing reopening procedures.

Two LI Catholic schools closing amid pandemic costs

Two more Catholic grammar schools on Long Island — including one nearly a century old — are closing largely because of the impact of the pandemic, church officials said Tuesday, bringing to five the number closing in a year.

St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Hempstead and St. Raymond School in East Rockaway will close in June, at the end of this academic year, said Sean Dolan, a spokesman for the Diocese of Rockville Centre. The diocese shut three others last June, and will be left running 33 in Nassau and Suffolk counties after the latest closings.

Both schools suffered enrollment declines for years, but the pandemic sharply reduced donations at Masses and fundraising efforts, dealing a final blow, he said.

"Unfortunately, enrollment loss combined with the impact of COVID-19 on both parish offertory collections and fundraising efforts, has made it clear that it is not feasible to maintain these schools financially," Dolan said.

LI kids, teens help children in shelters have happy birthdays

Before the pandemic, nonprofit organization Birthday Wishes helped children celebrate their birthdays with parties in 85 homeless shelters across the region.

Since last year, the organization has pivoted solely to a "birthday box" effort to service local shelters from a safe, social distance. And Long Island kids and teens often volunteer.

Instead of baking, volunteers will drop off cake mix or mug cake ingredients to create a microwaveable treat, for those without access to ovens. The boxes now also include masks and hand sanitizer.

"We celebrate over 120 birthdays a month," said Jamie Rapfogel, founder of the Long Island branch. "We’ve never missed a birthday through the whole pandemic. Even though we halted for two months, we made sure to go back and cover the birthdays we missed."

More to know

CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale plans to be the first Long Island theater to welcome back audiences, announcing a reopening date of April 2 with capacity limits and COVID-related protocols.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo got his COVID-19 vaccine — the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on Wednesday.

Spike Lee, who was set to lead last year's jury for the Cannes Film Festival that was ultimately canceled by the pandemic, will preside over this year's instead, set to take place July 6-17.

News for you

Beating 'Zoom fatigue.' When work from home started and so did quarantine, Zoom was helpful. But a year in? Employees are finding videoconferencing is taking its toll. It's known as "Zoom fatigue" and there are some ways to help mitigate it. Read and watch a video for some tips.

A Girl Scout cookie drive-thru. On March 20 and 21, you can pick up Thin Mints or shortbread Trefoils from a social distance at a pop-up Girl Scout cookie drive-thru in Garden City. You can also use the Grubhub app and get your cookies delivered. But hurry up: It's during this weekend only.

Explore a field of 500,000 tulips. Come April, get outside to enjoy the half a million tulips and spring bulbs expected to bloom at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville for the annual Tulip Festival. More details to come — and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

Up next on Newsday Live. Join us Thursday for two virtual discussions with experts on the pandemic. First, Newsday hosts the Nassau and Suffolk county health commissioners at noon to discuss protocols, treatments for the virus and more. You can register here. Next at 4 p.m., register here for a discussion on how kids can catch up in school after this pandemic year.

Plus: It's St. Patrick's Day. Traditionally marked by parades and celebrations, this is the second year in a row the holiday will look different — but that doesn't stop Long Islanders from keeping some traditions. Here's a Long Island St. Paddy's Day, by the numbers.

Commentary

What we've learned from our year of living pandemically. What an awful — and inspiring — year we have just had, so full of suffering and sadness, yet also with so much hope.

As we emerge from a nightmare that has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans, we will never forget the sights of loved ones bidding goodbye through windows, corpses stacked in refrigerator trucks and the spike of fear accompanying a sore throat, headache or fever.

We'll long remember the shock of empty grocery store shelves, of empty schoolyards and stadiums, shuttered restaurants and hair salons, and the desolation of roads whose rush-hour traffic normally bedevils us. And, much as we might like to, we won't forget President Donald Trump standing behind his lectern, denigrating masks, championing discredited remedies and spewing false information with certainty about a virus scientists were still struggling to understand. Keep reading.