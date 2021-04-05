The future of air travel post-pandemic

Signs that air travel is ready to take off again — with changes

Lockdowns, border closures and the threat of catching and spreading the virus brought flights to a halt last year, causing airline and airport revenue to plummet and putting tens of thousands out of work.

Now with vaccine distribution speeding up, industry experts predict a steady revival of air travel over the next few years — but flying will be different when passengers return, they said.

Masks on planes, COVID-19 testing requirements, proof of vaccination and other safety protocols are likely features for the foreseeable future. Border restrictions will make it hard and costly to get to some international destinations. And business travel might not fully rebound.

"We’ll never recover to the way it was before," Farmingdale travel agent Steven Gardner said. "But we will recover. It’ll just be different."

Area airports fell quiet at the height of the pandemic last spring. At Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, for example, the number of daily departures fell from 20 pre-pandemic to just one each day early last May.

But the rebound already has begun, as passenger volumes have risen. The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers a day nationwide on 26 days in March, up from only three days in January, according to TSA statistics.

Commentary

Players who aren't seeking the COVID-19 vaccine … what are they thinking about? Newsday columnist David Lennon asks: Remember how mind-numbingly difficult it was to get that first vaccine appointment? For Grandpa, Mom, the uncle with the heart condition. For yourself, after waiting forever to get the green light from the state.

Maybe you’re still trying.

Now imagine if someone just showed up at your front door — needle in hand, ready to go — and you waved them away. Took a pass. Thanks, but no thanks.

Hard to wrap your brain around that one, isn’t it?

But that’s what Major League Baseball is dealing with at the outset of the 2021 season. Thanks to a near-miraculous scientific achievement, a year after the sport was shut down, we now have not one but a trio of vaccines that prevent people from dying or becoming seriously ill because of a COVID-19 infection.

And in the process, we even can avoid the postponement of baseball games, as the Mets experienced this week thanks to a frustrating mini-outbreak among the Nationals that delayed the start of the season.

The only problem? The vaccine doesn’t work unless it gets into a player’s arm, or plenty of the other Tier 1 personnel, and evidently that’s not as simple as merely showing up with a syringe. Keep reading.