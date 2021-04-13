The recommended pause on J&J vaccines

NY follows recommendations to pause J&J vaccine

New York State on Tuesday said it would stop using the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at state sites while federal agencies investigate reports of clotting.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they were investigating six cases of unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death.

Dr. Leonard Krilov, an infectious disease specialist and chief of pediatrics at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, said if the clots were a result of the vaccine, they likely were triggered by inflammation caused by the body’s immune system response to it. But, he said, that same type of inflammation can occur when someone contracts the virus, and clotting is "relatively common" in people with COVID-19.

Those who were slated to get vaccinated with J&J at the Nassau Coliseum would get Moderna shots, and those who were supposed to get them at state mass vaccination sites will get Pfizer instead, officials said.

The CDC and FDA recommend people who got the J&J vaccine and are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after getting the shot should contact their health care provider.

Plus: Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would also suspend the use of the J&J vaccine, and added there have been no reports of blood clots among the 234,000 shots given in NYC.

The number of new positives reported today: 350 in Nassau, 426 in Suffolk, 2,311in New York City and 5,029 statewide.

This chart shows the cumulative percentages of those vaccinated in the state in recent days.

Search a map of new cases, and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Study: Blood thinners help COVID-19 patients after they're released

High-risk COVID-19 patients who continue to take blood thinners after getting released from the hospital have lower rates of major blood clots and death, according to a new study.

Experts said the findings help to understand and manage the long-term effects of the disease. Some patients have complained of fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain and other symptoms months after diagnosis.

"We knew that the risk of blood clots was very high in hospitalized patients, and this is why we are giving them blood thinners," said Dr. Alex C. Spyropoulos, professor at the the Long Island-based Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and principal investigator on the study. "What we didn’t know before the study [was] that there was a real risk of blood clots after patients leave the hospital."

Courts are still dealing with pandemic challenges

When the pandemic hit, Long Island's courts suddenly adapted to virtual operations.

Now more than a year later, a Newsday survey found that while embracing videoconference technology was key to keeping the legal system running during shutdowns, Long Island court officials agree that challenges remain.

Some of the region's top legal officials say it can significantly affect the criminal justice system moving forward as jury duty and more in-person trials start.

More to know

Only about 2 in 5 students in New York City public schools are expected to return to in-person learning, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, meaning most city students will do full-remote schooling for the remainder of the school year.

Homebuyers on Long Island got no relief last month, as a shortage of homes for sale kept driving up prices, a new report shows.

Islamic leaders before Ramadan have faced a challenge this year to spread the consensus that getting a coronavirus vaccine during the holy month doesn’t break daytime fasting.

Luke Bryan said he tested positive for COVID-19, and it sidelined him from appearing on "American Idol" on Monday.

Commentary

A look at who's getting vaccinated in Suffolk. Newsday's Randi F. Marshall and Kai Teoh write: A look at the Suffolk County residents who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 shows that the county’s effort to target communities with large minority populations, or those hardest hit by the pandemic, seems to be working.

Of the 452,733 Suffolk County residents who had been vaccinated as of April 6, 38,893 residents, or about 8.6%, come from two ZIP codes – 11746 and 11743, home to communities like Huntington Station, Elwood, Dix Hills and South Huntington.

Another 26,714 vaccinated residents, or about 6%, came from ZIP codes 11706 and 11717, which include communities like Brentwood and Bay Shore.

Of course, in all of those ZIP codes, there are pockets of affluence, as well. Keep reading, and click through an interactive map.