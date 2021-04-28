Once you're fully vaccinated — now what?

What can and can't you do after vaccination?

More than a third of Long Islanders are now fully vaccinated. There are some clear guidelines from the CDC and other authorities on recommendations for those who have gotten their shots, but some decisions depend on your comfort level or are case-by-case dependent.

We've compiled information concerning what you need to know after vaccination, including updated CDC guidelines, what to do with your vaccine card and some capacity limits around the state.

Keep in mind: You’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your last required dose, according to the CDC. So, two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or two weeks after your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

If you're still looking for a vaccine appointment, or are trying to help someone find one, check this guide.

ICYMI: All New Yorkers age 16 and older can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at state-run mass vaccination sites starting Thursday.

The number of new positives reported today: 171 in Nassau, 230 in Suffolk, 1,297 in New York City and 3,146 statewide.

The chart below shows percentages of those who have been vaccinated on Long Island so far.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

See more data on vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations and new cases, in addition to a map of cases around Long Island.

Cuomo: Food and beverage service curfew to be lifted

The midnight curfew for food and beverage service in New York will be lifted for outdoor dining starting May 17 and for indoor dining starting May 31, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo also said the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees were required to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, while the curfew for all catered events would be lifted May 31.

The governor also announced that starting Monday, seating at bars would be allowed in New York City, as long as establishments meet the food services guidance in effect statewide.

Get more details on the governor’s latest announcements.

Plus: The federal government will begin taking applications from restaurants, bars and caterers on Monday for nearly $29 billion in COVID-19 relief grants, as part of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. See more details here.

Newsday panel: Booster shots may be needed to build immunity

While all three COVID-19 vaccines here are highly effective for at least six months, booster shots may be necessary over the long-term, doctors said in a virtual Newsday Live panel Wednesday.

"This is a worldwide pandemic and the virus continues to evolve and there may be strains in the future that need a boosted response" or a reformulated vaccine, said Dr. Bruce Hirsch, an attending physician in infectious diseases at Northwell Health. Hirsch also said that "with time the amount of immunity we have may gradually fade."

Read more, and watch the full webinar here.

Comptroller: NYC tourism spending fell 73% amid pandemic

Spending by visitors to New York City dropped by 73% during the pandemic, leading to a $1.2 billion decline in tax revenue, according to a report released by the state comptroller’s office.

About 43.7 million fewer visitors came to the city in 2020, ending a 10-year period of growth in tourism to New York City, said the report by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

"The pandemic’s damage to this industry has been staggering and it may take years before tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels," the comptroller said in a written statement accompanying the report.

More to know

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night — right before his 100th day in office — and it will be scaled back due to pandemic concerns. Read more on what to expect.

Hempstead Town Council Member Bruce Blakeman, who is the Republican candidate for Nassau County executive, said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was quarantining at home.

A pandemic-inspired baby boom is what some speculated would result from confining couples to their homes when lockdowns began, but births have actually fallen dramatically in many states, according to an AP analysis.

News for you

Mother's Day is approaching. You might be able to celebrate Mother’s Day in person at a restaurant this year, at an open-air garden, porch or deck. We have a guide with some suggestions of restaurants offering specials or an outdoor brunch or dinner on May 9. There are also these ideas for a day or weekend in NYC to celebrate.

A 45rpm memorial drive-in concert. The local cover band, which plays upbeat 1970s AM radio pop hits, is set to perform a memorial show for its late lead singer Danny Calvagna, of Deer Park, who died of COVID-19 in February. The outdoor drive-in concert will be held in Hicksville on June 4. Get the details.

Find cookies at this weekend pop-up. The stuffed cookies from My Cookie Dealer can now be found at its first retail shop — a pop-up which opened last weekend in Riverhead. The team will heat up any cookies on request, and as of this weekend, requests can even be made contactless.

Can businesses require vaccination proof? For the most part, customers aren’t required to show proof of vaccination to get into most everyday establishments. Legal experts say it appears to be within a business' right to ask, but they'd have to navigate a fine line.

Plus: Start planning your weekend by checking out this updated list of events, activities, drive-in movies and more on Long Island.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

Vaccine passports are the nudge we need to achieve herd immunity. Nicholas Goldberg writes for the Los Angeles Times: To hear some people tell it, vaccine passports are just another effort by Democrats, progressives and Satan to take away your freedom, just like when they told you to wear a mask and made you shut down your business.

In a hyperventilating Wall Street Journal op-ed a couple of weeks ago, two medical school professors lit viciously into the idea of vaccine passports, calling them, among other things, "a coercive scheme to encourage vaccination."

But vaccine passports aren't coercive. And as for encouraging vaccination, would that be such a bad thing?

The United States will remain at risk until we reach herd immunity, which means we need somewhere between 70% and 85% of Americans to get vaccinated. If protecting themselves isn't enough to encourage people to get the shot, perhaps changing the incentives will be. Keep reading.