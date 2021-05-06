Have you seen a dentist during the pandemic?

When was the last time you saw a dentist? COVID-19 fears take a toll.

Hector Peralta knows the importance of paying attention to his teeth.

The 70-year-old Lynbrook man makes sure to take care of them, but admits he was a bit nervous about seeking dental care through the worst of the pandemic.

"There was still a little bit of fear because it was a pandemic and no one knew much about it," he said during an appointment at Long Island FQHC’s Dental Office in Roosevelt on Tuesday. "But I was also looking forward to coming back."

Dental offices in New York were closed to patients during the early days of the pandemic, except for emergency procedures. When they got the green light from the state to reopen in June, dentists faced two challenges: accommodating those who wanted appointments with new social distancing requirements, and luring back reluctant patients.

Read more from this story by Newsday’s Lisa L. Colangelo on what experts say about protections — and the minimal risk — of returning to the dentist.

State: Virus positivity rate at 1.27% — lowest since Oct. 22

Virus positivity rates continued to slide down throughout the state, according to data released Thursday.

The statewide daily positivity level from 203,644 COVID-19 tests was 1.27%, the lowest since Oct. 22, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. The seven-day average was 1.67%, the lowest since Nov. 3. On Long Island, the seven-day average positivity was tracked at 1.57%.

Meanwhile, Nassau County is hosting a 4-day event at the Nassau Community College gym to vaccinate high school students from May 13 to May 16.

Plus: Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Ducks fans at the ballpark can get vaccinated before the game on opening night May 28.

If you’re still looking for a vaccination appointment, try these resources.

The number of new positives reported today: 145 in Nassau, 160 in Suffolk, 1,042 in New York City and 2,585 statewide.

This map shows the concentration of new cases on Long Island.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Panel: Pregnant women, those seeking to get pregnant should get vaccinated

Whether you are pregnant — or are planning to be — it shouldn't alter your plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, experts on the latest NewsdayLive webinar said Wednesday.

There's no hard evidence that getting inoculated can do anything but help you and your unborn child, the panelists said. The experts said while new data and research is constantly emerging, everything known about the vaccines in the U.S. shows they have no negative impact on fertility, pregnant women, their unborn children or on new mothers and their newborns.

The webinar "Pregnancy & COVID-19: Vaccine Questions Answered," featured local medical experts discussing the topic. Watch the full webinar here.

Broadway, LI theaters will reopen in September

Broadway may finally be getting its rhythm back, which will also be good news for Long Island's regional theaters that have been closed since March 2020.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that Broadway theaters can reopen at 100% capacity starting in September. Shortly after, it was announced theaters would begin selling tickets for performances slated to start on Sept. 14.

Long Island's regional theaters that have been mirroring the Broadway model for reopening can start planning their fall seasons, too.

"We've already started the machine to get ready for a fall opening as far as getting the theater prepared, ventilation-wise and air quality-wise," Richard T. Dolce, producing artistic director of the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport.

Plus: "Six" and "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway have announced performing dates.

More to know

Private-sector employers will have to follow safety procedures designed to slow the spread of diseases like COVID-19 — and employees will have a role in enforcing the rules, under a new state law.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000 — the lowest point since the pandemic struck 14 months ago.

France joined the U.S. on Thursday in supporting an easing of patent and other protections on COVID-19 vaccines that could help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic.

News for you

Go to a cherry blossom festival in Greenport. The second Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival Petal Tour is a self-guided walking tour of the village’s 300-plus cherry (and pear) trees in full bloom. You can catch the blossoms and specials along the way now through early June.

A live show at The Paramount. The Monkees are bringing their Farewell Tour to The Paramount in Huntington on Oct. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Find a botanical garden or arboretum to explore. There are plenty in the state to visit, either close by or worth a weekend getaway. We've got a list of these gardens and parks currently open. Keep in mind most require advanced ticket purchase and are accessible on select days.

Plus: This Long Island Girl Scout is co-hosting a virtual event featuring Michelle Obama on Thursday, which will be watched by more than 120,000 Girl Scouts and their parents nationwide.

Commentary

Ignore misinformation, get facts and the vaccine. Dr. Glenn Messina, of Commack, writes in a letter to Newsday: Medical societies have requested that local physicians encourage vaccine acceptance, yet it seems to just be a daily preaching to deaf ears.

Most of the public who wanted the vaccine have gotten one, with the remaining undecided or fully against vaccinating. Others, thanks to the never-ending crowd who describe the effects of a second dose as akin to water torture, have forgone that second dose, leaving them in uncharted territory as to how much immunity they obtain and how long that immunity will last.

In 35 years of medical practice, I don’t recall a time when so much misinformation was circulating regarding a therapy. These are all false: The vaccine changes your DNA and causes infertility, cancer and COVID-19. Preachers of this misinformation seem to have some people’s ear, not medical professionals actually treating the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine was rushed, but so was the polio vaccine. Dire times require dire measures.

America will not develop herd immunity, which requires about 75% of a community to be immune to a communicable disease via modern methods — vaccination. We will develop herd immunity when the unvaccinated become infected and either develop antibodies and survive, or die. Read more reader letters.