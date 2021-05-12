NY beaches, pools might get to 100% capacity

Cuomo considers lifting capacity limits at beaches, pools by July Fourth

State regulations currently stipulate that beaches and pools can open on Memorial Day with at least 6 feet of social distancing between visitors. But with the state's positivity rate falling Tuesday to just over 1%, Cuomo said the state is on track to lift limitations at all summer hot spots.

"We need to get ready for a great summer," Cuomo said during a briefing in Buffalo. "The weather is turning. The winter is over. We need to get on with life and we want to have a great summer … So if the numbers keep going the way they're going, we are going to be able to do that."

Long Island lawmakers, including Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), have urged the state to consider opening beaches at maximum capacity, citing CDC guidance that shows the transmission of the virus on the beach is exceedingly rare.

Plus: U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday.

The number of new positives reported today: 116 in Nassau, 119 in Suffolk, 687 in New York City and 1,830 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new cases confirmed each day in Nassau and Suffolk counties during the past two weeks.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

LI colleges to get $267M in federal stimulus aid

Colleges and universities on Long Island will get a total of about $267 million from the federal stimulus package to aid students and institutions struggling under the pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Education figures released Tuesday.

Two thirds of those funds will go to eight public institutions, including the three State University of New York schools in Stony Brook, Farmingdale and Old Westbury. The rest will be sent to 11 private nonprofit schools, including Long Island University, Adelphi and Hofstra.

See a breakdown of where the aid is going in this story by Newsday's Tom Brune.

An update on summer concerts on Long Island

Korn and Staind will co-headline a double bill at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 17.

Both bands were scheduled to tour last summer with different partners, but both tours were canceled because of the pandemic. This show will also feature special guest ’68. Tickets to the August show go on sale Friday at noon via ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, the Kidz Bop concert on July 24 — rescheduled from June 27, 2020 — has now been canceled.

Plus: Florida Georgia Line is bringing a drive-in concert film to the Movie Lot Drive-In outside the Westfield South Shore Mall on June 12.

Kids rebound from lockdown in basketball league

Every Saturday, Josh Liebman goes to the Roslyn Pines Swim and Tennis Club with his 7-year-old daughter, Abby, to play some basketball. That’s thanks to Dana Davidson — one of the commissioners of the Roslyn Booster Basketball Club, which used to be held indoors.

"I saw a need for it," said Davidson, of Roslyn. "We thought eventually gyms would open, but they didn’t."

Davidson reached out to Roslyn Pines and asked to use their outdoor basketball court. At first, she invited students to play in small groups while wearing masks, with parents volunteering to coach.

The basketball league has now expanded to include more than 300 kids, from kindergarten through sixth grade, playing seven days a week, Davidson said. Read more from this story by Newsday's Rachel Weiss.

More to know

The Babylon Village Pride Parade is returning this June, and according to one of its organizers, the drive behind the procession was pushed by the pandemic.

The Mets' statue in honor of Tom Seaver will be unveiled on Opening Day 2022 — not this summer as previously intended, given pandemic-related delays.

Two Yankees coaches and a staffer had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday night, the club said in announcements.

News for you

Need to perk up your pandemic walks? You might give letterboxing a try, which basically turns any outing into a treasure hunt. At the Bailey Arboretum in Locust Valley, 12 boxes are hidden in a "Harry Potter"-themed series. At Twin Lakes Preserve in Wantagh, there’s an eight-box series. One box is hidden on the Long Island Maritime Museum grounds in West Sayville. Find out how to get started.

LI partyboat cruises are coming back. Sightseeing, live entertainment and nature cruises have resumed around Long Island for this summer. Capacities may vary due to guidelines, and other social distancing measures may be in place. See a list.

Summer jobs for teens. The Suffolk County Labor Department is partnering with the county Police Department to give teens greater access to summer jobs. There’s an online seminar series that will go over the basics for teens ages 14-19. Find out more.

Plus, Thursday on Newsday Live: What does a vaccine card do for you? Newsday hosts business and health experts to discuss what you can do now, what’s to come in the future and more at 11 a.m. tomorrow. Submit your questions and register here.

Commentary

Vaccinating teens is a sure path to normalcy. A Newsday editorial writes: Our kids are athletes, actors, activists and scholars. They thrive on social interaction, on the times they spend with one another in and out of the classroom and on the activities they love.

It's time to give them their lives back.

If everything falls into place, with teachers, staff and students innoculated, we soon could get closer to having our students in school, perhaps even with no masks, plexiglass barriers and social distancing restrictions.

By Thursday, New York likely will open up its vaccination eligibility for 12-15 year olds, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration already has approved Pfizer for tweens and teens, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and New York's task force likely will give their okay Wednesday.

This is a critical step toward recovery, herd immunity and normalcy, all words that describe the pandemic's end we so crave. It'll be up to the parents of those adolescents to listen to the science, understand the facts and get their children vaccinated. Keep reading.