The newest vaccination perks

NYC, state offer vaccinations perks; virus numbers low

Young people in New York City will be able to get a free shot of alcohol outside some bars if they get a COVID-19 vaccination there, while horse racing fans will get a free ticket to next year's Belmont Stakes if they get inoculated in the run-up to this year's Triple Crown event, officials said Thursday.

It is all part of New York's campaign to get more people vaccinated amid declining numbers of inoculations, with the goal of wiping out the deadly virus.

Mobile vaccine buses are being parked outside New York City bars and clubs — with an offer of "a shot for a shot" — to target those age 25 and younger to be inoculated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Get more details about the efforts.

The number of new positives reported today: 33 in Nassau, 43 in Suffolk, 269 in New York City and 565 statewide.

The chart below shows the percentage of all New Yorkers who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine or who are fully vaccinated.

Search a map of new cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Protesters to Cuomo: Lift classroom mask mandate

Chanting "no more masks" and "free our children," more than 100 Long Island parents, activists and lawmakers rallied Wednesday in Hauppauge urging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to lift a mandate requiring face coverings in classrooms.

The mask mandate ended in April across a range of categories but remains in place at schools, on public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes and correctional facilities.

Newsday's Robert Brodsky reports that outside Suffolk County's H. Lee Dennison Building, demonstrators — sometimes jovial, other times cantankerous — all agreed: The final decisions over whether or not students wear masks in class — even if they're unvaccinated — are best made by them and their families.

"Children and parents should have a choice whether they're comfortable with their kids wearing or not wearing a mask," said Alisha Stein, of Smithtown, whose children are in the fourth, sixth and tenth grades.

Wyandanch library set to reopen for 1st time since pandemic

After being shut down for more than a year, the Wyandanch Public Library plans to reopen in the coming weeks.

The building was closed in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, but even as all other public libraries on Long Island reopened, Wyandanch remained closed due to what library officials said are problems with its HVAC system. In April, the state Department of Education issued a directive that all libraries must resume in-person services for a minimum set of hours by June 1. For Wyandanch, the requirement is 35 hours per week.

At a special library board meeting on June 1, director Shadd Jamison said the board decided to reopen the library in two weeks. Get more details about what the opening entails in this story by reporter Denise M. Bonilla.

Long Island teens show us their senior year

Long Island high school students have always been creative and inspiring.

Over the years, Newsday has been there as they've gone to prom, went to homecoming and then graduated.

But this year, we asked high school seniors to send in images that represented what their last year of high school was like during this pandemic year. We received photos, graphics, art and more. Check them out.

More to know

Cuomo announced the launch of a $40-million campaign geared at revitalizing New York State's tourism industry, after a pandemic-beleaguered 2020 season.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to a new pandemic low of 385,000, down 20,000 from the week before.

Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" world tour is moving to 2022.

The U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, President Joe Biden announced Thursday.

News for you

Plan your perfect picnic around LI. All you need is the right spot, great food and some nice weather for the perfect picnic on Long Island. This guide will help you pick the location and tell you which food and drinks best pair with iconic local places — for relaxing and dining al fresco after a challenging year.

New cafes to try out. As people emerge from the pandemic, it's about time to visit the restaurants you've been missing. But if you’re not heading to any crowded spots just yet, you might try these cafes that recently opened.

An animal road trip around LI. Farms, petting zoos, rescue sanctuaries, aquariums and nature centers are saying hello to new animals this season. Pick a weekend and take a family road trip to one of these locations across Nassau and Suffolk to meet and greet new and returning animals.

Plus: Thinking about becoming your own boss? The pandemic has some people considering working for themself and not returning to an office environment. Deciding whether self-employment is right for you depends on your personality, financial situation and ability to adapt. Here are some tips from entrepreneurs.

Sign up for text messages to get the most important coronavirus news and information.

Commentary

Masks can protect vulnerable students. Reader Melissa Dennihy, of St. James, writes in a letter to Newsday Opinion: I was dismayed that parents gathered outside the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge to demand an end to masks in schools, with several carrying signs that read "Unmask the Kids" and such ["Call for end to school masks," Long Island, May 27].

I wish these parents would consider that mask-wearing policies in schools and other public places protect chronically ill and immunocompromised children, who have as much of a right to a public education as healthy children.

These parents should remember that science-backed evidence shows that masks protect the most vulnerable among us, including at-risk children who still cannot be vaccinated.

Rather than viewing mask-wearing as a burden for their children, parents might consider this an opportunity to teach their children about compassion, citizenship and shared responsibility as we work together to tackle a global health crisis. Read this and more letters here.