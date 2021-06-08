Pandemic learning losses worry parents, educators

Parents, educators worried about kids making up losses

Many parents and educators have worried students would fall behind since the pandemic originally forced students into at-home, hybrid and in-person learning.

Educators said they’re most concerned about students missing out in math, reading and writing, since these skills build upon one another.

A national discussion is underway looking for solutions, with strategies including targeted tutoring and weekend learning academies, expanding summer school and adding teachers, counselors and reading specialists. The learning loss will be hard to measure before the fall, and may vary from district to district, educators said.

"A lot of students are not prepared. They’ve missed a whole year, or they’ve barely been in school," said Caren Gough, a regional co-director of a state master teacher program at Stony Brook University. "I think the schools will be shocked by the amount that kids are behind."

Read more from this story by Newsday's Craig Schneider.

NY targets low vaccination areas as new infections decline

New York marked its 64th consecutive day of declining seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rates, as the state pushed to offer vaccination options in underserved areas.

Eleven new pop-up vaccination sites — including two on Long Island — will open this week in New York State in ZIP codes where the vaccination rate is lower than the state average, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

COVID-19 indicators continued at low levels in test results from Monday. The seven-day average posivity rate was 0.51% statewide, 0.45% on Long Island and 0.43% in New York City.

Statewide, 68.9% of adults 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, state data showed. Cuomo said on Monday that when the level reaches 70%, many restrictions will be lifted, though some will remain in effect, such as the mandate to wear masks inside schools.

The number of new positives reported today: 27 in Nassau, 32 in Suffolk, 221 in New York City and 442 statewide.

This map shows the concentration of new cases across Long Island.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

LI lifeguard shortage leaves pools, camps scrambling

On Long Island — and nationwide — there’s a shortage of certified lifeguards. And managers at local swimming pools, beach clubs and camps say it’s the worst they’ve seen.

The pandemic has a lot to do with it for several reasons, including training classes being shut down last year, experts told Newsday’s Tory N. Parrish.

"I have never in my life — and I’ve been doing this 10, 11 years already — seen such a shortage," said Motti Eliyahu, owner of Lifeguard Training NY, a Valley Stream-based business that charges $395 for a 20-hour lifeguard class.

Some pool facilities will not be able to open, or their hours of operation will be cut, because they can’t find enough lifeguards. To better compete for lifeguards, employers are raising wages, paying for training and certification, and even paying for room and board on occasion.

Showing students' 'thank you' to frontline workers

Janice Syers teared up when she saw her children’s drawings of a nurse on a billboard — they were part of a display of 10 billboards showing 1,026 patches of artwork schoolchildren made to honor frontline workers.

Syers’ twin children, David Jr. and Rebecca, 11, drew a female nurse wearing blue scrubs. One was decorated with pink hearts and both included a handwritten "Thank You." The siblings are fifth-graders at St. Aidan Catholic School in Williston Park.

"I was so astounded," recalled Syers, an emergency department nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. "I was, from the bottom of my heart, so happy with all these pictures and these children wishing us luck and being safe. It was just very touching."

The billboards at Michel J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park were installed by North Hempstead Town, which collected digitally submitted artwork by students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Keep reading this story by Newsday's Dandan Zou.

Commentary

Masking confusion. Some activists and parents on Long Island are loudly decrying what they see as the state’s foot-dragging on dropping school masking requirements. But behind the scenes, many school officials said they would not, and quite likely could not, drop their masking rules even if the state quickly got the changes straight, writes the most recent edition of The Point, Newsday Opinion's daily newsletter.

Last week, the state appeared to give guidance saying New York would stop requiring masking in schools on Monday, though it would still "strongly encourage" them for unvaccinated students. But over the weekend, thanks to confusion over guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, schools were informed the changes would not come so quickly. Some districts are champing at the bit to drop the requirement, and in those communities anger is growing over the delay.

Then Monday, Cuomo said the masking requirement would stay in effect indoors in schools because the federal CDC would not loosen that rule for at least a few weeks.

With just a couple of weeks to go in the school year, some officials say plans in place that were vetted by district stakeholder groups in accordance with state guidance could not be changed without going through that whole process again anyway — an impossibility in the time left.

"Nothing has changed since last year," Nassau BOCES Superintendent Robert Dillon told The Point. "The districts are operating under the plans they had to vet with parents, faculty and staff before they reopened to in-person learning, and they cannot change those plans without going back to those groups."