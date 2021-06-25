Nearly 80% of LI students end year learning 'on-site' 

How many LI kids were on-site vs. remote by end of school year?

Newsday's analysis, compiled from the June 16 Report Card, found that 79.1%, or 329,724 of students in the Island's 124 districts, were on-site in mid-June. More than 86,000 children Islandwide were categorized as off-site, or remote learners.

The majority of districts started the school year with a hybrid model — a mix of in-person and remote learning — and a Newsday survey in November found that roughly 76,000 students in 108 districts began the year on a remote path.

"Some parents decided that it was more important for them to send their kids to school, and some felt they wanted to keep them at home and [that] they could provide or complement what was provided by the school," said Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES. "Some people were afraid of COVID."

Read more and see a breakdown by district of students learning on-site vs. off-site.

The number of new positives reported today: 27 in Nassau, 18 in Suffolk, 202 in New York City and 343 statewide.

The graphic below shows when we can expect 70 percent, and then, 90 percent, of the entire Long Island population to be vaccinated based on the current pace. (Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions after 70% of the state's adults received at least one dose, according to federal figures.)

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Nassau ahead of Suffolk in shots for 12- to 15-year-olds

Suffolk County’s rate of 12- to 15-year-olds who are vaccinated against the coronavirus is below averages for both New York State and the United States, while Nassau County’s is higher than those state and national rates, statistics show.

About 24.5% of 12- to 15-year-olds in Suffolk have received at least one dose and 17.2% have a completed series, compared to 35.9% with at least one dose and 26% with a completed series in Nassau, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.

"We have a long ways to go there," Suffolk County’s health commissioner, Dr. Gregson Pigott, said Wednesday at a Newsday webinar.

Added Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein, Nassau’s health commissioner: "The age group that we have the biggest opportunity to improve upon is the younger groups that are eligibles."

Statewide, the average for the 12-to-15 age group is 32.1% for a first dose and 22.8% for a completed series, the tracker says. The nationwide rate is 29.2% for a first dose and 18.5% for a completed series, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks? Vaccines? Cakes? Answers to back-to-office questions

As Long Islanders stream back to the office, pandemic questions linger:

Will masks be mandated? Should co-workers shake hands or (gasp!) hug? Will employers demand proof of vaccination? And when can we again nosh on cake to mark birthdays, holidays and every other occasion?

On June 15, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, citing the state's vaccination progress (70% of adults with at least one shot), peeled back restrictions for offices and other venues.

But the devil is in the details.

Now employers will have to apply the new guidance and navigate some workplace minefields.

Here are answers to more than two dozen questions that may be on your mind.

Afraid for their elders. Tired of stereotypes. Young Asian Americans speak up.

Olivia Wong’s voice shook as she spoke to a crowd of 100 gathered on a chilly April day in Mineola to honor hate crime victims.

"Let us share our experiences, lean on each other and stand as a community," said Wong, 17, of New Hyde Park. "A single candle can [light] one person, but 1,000 can light a path for everyone. I implore you to be the spark that changes the narrative for us all."

The galvanizing moments, like the one in Mineola, emerged soon after reports of physical assaults and verbal harassments — many of which captured on video — targeting Asian Americans became public. Some advocates and experts have tied the rise in anti-Asian crime to geopolitical tensions and the rhetoric of elected officials, including former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly called COVID-19 the "Chinese virus."

With the uptick in violence came an awakening for a younger generation. Many said they felt compelled to act. Newsday's Dandan Zou spoke to some of these young people and other Asian Americans on Long Island. Here's what they want others to know.

More to know

No fully vaccinated Long Islander has died of COVID-19, according to the Nassau and Suffolk county governments, similar to statistics across the United States since after vaccinations became available in mid-December.

The Paramount is opening earlier than expected with Limp Bizkit now bringing "The Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition" tour to the venue on Aug. 15.

An Olympics with "no-spectator games" remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the organizing committee said Friday.

News for you

Your guide to Jones Beach fireworks. The Independence Day fireworks spectacular is returning to Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh with a big bang this year. Find out how and where to watch the 25-minute extravaganza.

Buying a home in this hot market? With Long Island's housing market sizzling hot, the process of buying a new home can seem like a daunting one. But it doesn't have to be. Here are some tips.

Time to get wet. With temperatures climbing back into the 80s this weekend, check out our guide to public pools on Long Island and check out these splash parks. (On Thursday, Nassau County announced the reopening of their pools and splash parks as well as the lifting of ticketing requirements and capacity restrictions.)

A new Italian ice place. The end of the school year. A return to normalcy. Or even just the start of the weekend. Whatever you're celebrating, if you're look for a sweet, cold treat you know have another option: Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ices and Ice Cream opened it's only Nassau location.

Plus, what to know about the Delta variant. Join us Tuesday at noon for our next Newsday Live webinar, which will feature local health experts addressing questions about this variant of COVID-19, which is rapidly becoming the dominant strain the United States. Register here.

Commentary

The pandemic's end is as messy as the start. Clara Ferreira Marques writes for Bloomberg Opinion: China has now delivered more than 1 billion vaccine doses, hitting that COVID-19 milestone the same weekend that Brazil passed one of its own: more than 500,000 deaths. Daily case numbers remain worryingly high, and those hospitalized and dying include larger numbers of young people. India, meanwhile, is at risk of a third wave of infections sooner than predicted, after a devastating second.

The end of the pandemic is almost here. But the tail is long and — thanks to short-sighted global and national policies — this phase is no more of a "great equalizer" than the start was.

Blame uneven access to immunization made worse by vaccine nationalism as rich governments focus on domestic needs. Insufficient state capacity, poor logistics, and distrust and misinformation, often fueled by populist leaders, have left millions behind and widened existing gaps in the global economy. Then there are insular policies in places like Australia or Hong Kong that focus on zero cases, making them reluctant to open up, discouraging vaccination and prolonging the endgame.

We know from past pandemics that the finale was never going to be swift or clear-cut. But we don’t have to repeat all the same mistakes. Continue reading