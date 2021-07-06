LIers enjoy 'freedom' from pandemic restrictions

As pandemic restrictions fade, beachgoers celebrate freedom

During the holiday weekend after most coronavirus restrictions had lifted, capacity was allowed to go up to 100% and no discarded disposable masks could be spotted in the sand.

"Everybody’s got their guard down, a lot more smiles, [people] enjoying themselves," said Vinny LaGrega, 39, of Hicksville. "It’s good to see. It’s good to see."

Long Island's beachfront state parks saw healthy attendance Monday. Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh had an estimated 61,000 visitors, or about 50% of its capacity, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Robert Moses attracted about 49,000 visitors, or about 75% of its capacity.

And then there was 90-year-old Emely Uckert, of Holbrook, celebrating her independence on Monday at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon — her independence from her five children, that is.

Uckert spent most of the pandemic homebound, her children taking care of her chores and errands for fear their nonagenarian matriarch would catch COVID-19. Being fully vaccinated, coupled with the recent lifting of restrictions, means freedom, she said.

"The freedom of going out shopping. The freedom to go to church," she said. "The freedom to just be out with people." Read more from this story by Newsday's Vera Chinese.

Plus: The number of new cases in the state remained low during the July 4 weekend, with 368 new cases recorded on Sunday for a statewide positivity rate of .76%.

The chart below shows the percentage of Long Islanders vaccinated as of Monday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions after 70% of the state's adults received at least one dose, but these bars show the percentage of the entire population, according to state data.

Search a map of new cases, and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Most states missed Biden's vaccination goal, but not NY

New York is among 21 states and the District of Columbia that met President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination goal of at least 70% of the adult population having gotten at least one shot by Independence Day, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.

With 72.6% of the adult population vaccinated, New York ranked 15th nationwide, according to the CDC statistics updated on July 4. Vermont was first, with 85.4%, and Mississippi last, at 46.3%, reports Newsday's Matthew Chayes and Rachelle Blidner. The nationwide rate was 67.1%.

The Biden administration set the now-missed goal in May, when about 56% of the adult population nationwide had gotten at least one shot.

COVID-19 refugees from NYC among state panel's priorities

Offshore wind farms, day care availability and encouraging COVID-19 refugees from New York City to live here permanently are among the priorities of a state panel that promotes economic development.

Newsday's James T. Madore reports they're part of the "pandemic pivot" agenda outlined by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council in a report submitted last week to Empire State Development, the state's primary business-aid agency.

In the 138-page report, the council said it’s seeking proposals from businesses, nonprofits and governments that will help "create an equity economy" where minorities, women and veterans will have the same opportunity as others to succeed.

More to know

On Sunday, crowds returned to Jones Beach State Park for a 25-minute fireworks show that marked a return after the one-year hiatus from the pandemic.

"The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots commemorated her late husband, actor-musician Nick Cordero, who died of COVID-19, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Cannes Film Festival, delayed from May to July, will finally open its doors for its 74th and maybe most critical edition this week after going dormant this past pandemic year.

Plus: Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna? That's a question in this Los Angeles Times story, with answers from experts.

News for you

Create a home sanctuary outside. After spending so much time inside at home, the focus is shifting to outdoor spaces. People are spending time on upgrades and creating multifunctioning outdoor spaces. Read more. And, you might look into these 15 products from lights to hammocks to help upgrade your outdoor space.

Speaking of home, here's a maintenance to-do list. More than a year into the pandemic, we’ve had overexposure to our own homes. And some might have noticed things that need fixing, but lacked the motivation to take care of them — like a ripped window screen or rattling bathroom fan. Now it’s time to get a move on some repairs. Here’s where to get started.

Theater opening in the fall. Plaza Theatricals, Nassau's first professional theater company, will open with "South Pacific" in October and also present two Long Island premieres for its first season. Get the details.

Plus: Now that people are getting back out, you might spot yourself — or celebrities like Jennifer Lopez — enjoying the Hamptons in our Hangin' in the Hamptons photo gallery.

Commentary

Newsday’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Matt Davies has political cartoons on the pandemic, then and now, on Long Island and beyond. See more of his cartoons.