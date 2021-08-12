'Everyone' in schools should wear masks, Hochul says

Incoming governor: 'Everyone' in schools should wear masks

After Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation this week, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over on Aug. 24 — vowing to "fight like hell" for New Yorkers.

And on Thursday, Hochul said she thinks children should wear masks in school to stop the spread of COVID-19, though it is unclear whether she would have the power to issue a mandate.

"My view is people and children and everyone in a school environment will be wearing masks," Hochul said on NBC’s "Today Show," adding that as she doesn’t have the authority to make that decision.

Cuomo had issued COVID-19-related mandates during the pandemic under emergency powers granted to him by the state legislature, but those powers have expired.

On masks, Hochul is entering territory with sharply divided opinions — including on Long Island. Suffolk County has issued guidance that all students and staff should be masked when classes resume, while Nassau County has said each district should make its own decision. Some school districts already announced they would mandate masks.

The number of new positive cases reported today: 414 in Nassau, 335 in Suffolk, 2,257 in New York City and 4,701 statewide.

The chart below shows the new cases confirmed each day in the state and in New York City since July 1.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

View more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Plus, from Newsday Live today: As the number of delta variant cases rise, what's the impact on our communities and local hospitals? Hear from doctors discussing it in this webinar.

More vaccine, mask requirements around LI

The Mount Sinai Health System announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory for all faculty and staff by Sept. 13. This includes Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside. Officials said the mandate comes due to the "rapid spread" of the delta variant.

Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC, a financial brokerage firm based in Uniondale, is one of the first businesses on the Island to announce staff will need to get vaccinated. CEO Joseph Alagna informed employees they'll need to be vaccinated within 60 days of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving final approval to COVID-19 vaccines.

See our updated list of employers, government agencies, institutions, restaurants and other venues requiring vaccines.

And: Since the CDC reversed course on some of its masking policies in July, many companies have revised their own mask policies too. We have an updated list of mask policies at some major retailers around Long Island.

Pediatricians: More kids getting the virus, not vaccinations

As the start of the school year gets closer, some pediatricians are warning of a difficult year ahead — they say they're seeing an uptick in the number of young people getting COVID-19, but no increase in kids seeking vaccinations.

That, along with other factors, is creating a troubling combination that could fuel chaos in the fall, they said. Only children age 12 and older are eligible at this point to be vaccinated.

"I think it’s going to be a very tough school year," said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children's Hospital. "We’re going to see a lot of kids getting sick."

Meanwhile: The CDC on Wednesday urged all pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

More to know

California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19, as schools return from summer break amid concerns grow over the contagious delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Michael Bublé's show at Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 27 has been postponed again to Oct. 15 due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases (this is the fourth date for this concert.)

Limp Bizkit has canceled their remaining August tour dates, including Sunday's show at The Paramount in Huntington, expressing "caution and concern."

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight week to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week, Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed.

News for you

Be on the lookout for lions in the Hamptons. Sculptures, at least. They're a part of the international Tusk Lion Trail 2021, an art trail intended to raise awareness of the dangers that threaten lions in their habitats. And the end goal is also to raise money to benefit those impacted by the pandemic. Find out more.

Pandemic documentary hits close to home. "The First Wave," a documentary following workers at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park at the start of the pandemic, will hold its worldwide premiere on the opening night of the Hamptons International Film Festival, organizers said. The festival will run Oct. 7-13. Get more details here.

Next week on Newsday Live. How is the new school year shaping up on Long Island? Will masks be required? Will social distancing return? Newsday will host local school superintendents to address these questions and more on Aug. 17. Register here.

Tips for visiting the Poconos this summer. We have an expansive guide to family friendly spots near the Pocono Mountains where you can hike, bike, see the water and plan your own adventure.

Plus: Looking for restaurants to try this weekend? Here are a few. And here's a list of events and things to do this weekend.

Commentary

What the Supreme Court might do about vaccine mandates. Columnist Noah Feldman writes for Bloomberg Opinion: The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get COVID shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 case in which the court upheld a smallpox vaccine requirement in my hometown of Cambridge, Massachusetts. It’s unlikely that the justices will issue an emergency order blocking the university’s policy from going into effect. They may not even want to hear the case, preferring to avoid the contentious national conversation about vaccines.

Yet eventually, the Supreme Court is going to have to revisit the 1905 precedent. It was written in a different era, when the court’s analysis of the constitutional law of bodily integrity was based on different norms. The right conclusion today would still be to allow the vaccination mandate — but only after a more careful weighing of the autonomy interests of people who don’t want to be vaccinated and of the nature of the government’s interest in requiring the shots. Keep reading.