Back to school with COVID-19 safety measures

Masks mandatory at schools throughout NY, Hochul says

Newly installed Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said she was mandating masks for students and staff at schools throughout the state, and ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff, or an option of weekly testing.

"I’m immediately directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools," Hochul said.

Hochul said the moves were necessary to help bring under control the surging delta variant. While New York has made some progress in the fight against COVID-19, she said, "Too many are yet not vaccinated, putting themselves and their communities at risk."

"Priority number one — we get children back to school and protect the environment so they can learn and everyone is safe," she said. "As a result, we need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly, at least for now."

