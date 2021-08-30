TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

NY school mask mandate: What we know so far

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
Print

NY health department mandates masks in all schools

The regulation filed by the state health department mandates masks to be worn in all public and private school buildings, prekindergarten through 12th grade, according to a health department spokeswoman.

The decision alleviated some tension over the issue of masks in schools, but time will tell if all Long Island's 124 school districts follow through.

Several Long Island districts had yet to set in stone their reopening policies, while many school systems that announced reopening plans had already said they would require masks indoors for students and staff.

Certain districts had announced a policy that masks would be optional, but it remains to be seen whether they abide by the mandate.

Meanwhile, school already is back in session for many — while educators have put remote learning on hold in hopes of having a year with normal activities and free of any COVID-19 outbreaks.

See what the return to in-person instruction has in store.

Plus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that schools should require masks indoors to protect children and should ensure everyone ages 12 and older is vaccinated.

The chart below shows the percentages of all Long Islanders who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are fully vaccinated.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.

Erin Serpico poses for an employee headshot at
By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com

Erin Serpico is an assistant web producer who joined Newsday in November 2018. Originally from New Jersey, she now covers community events and produces local content for newsday.com while also helping run the homepage.

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?