NY school mask mandate: What we know so far

NY health department mandates masks in all schools

The regulation filed by the state health department mandates masks to be worn in all public and private school buildings, prekindergarten through 12th grade, according to a health department spokeswoman.

The decision alleviated some tension over the issue of masks in schools, but time will tell if all Long Island's 124 school districts follow through.

Several Long Island districts had yet to set in stone their reopening policies, while many school systems that announced reopening plans had already said they would require masks indoors for students and staff.

Certain districts had announced a policy that masks would be optional, but it remains to be seen whether they abide by the mandate.

Meanwhile, school already is back in session for many — while educators have put remote learning on hold in hopes of having a year with normal activities and free of any COVID-19 outbreaks.

See what the return to in-person instruction has in store.

Plus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that schools should require masks indoors to protect children and should ensure everyone ages 12 and older is vaccinated.

