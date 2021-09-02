TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Testing unvaccinated school staff could be required after panel approval

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
Print

NY health panel approves possible staff testing for schools

The Special Public Health and Health Planning Council unanimously approved a requirement that all public and private schools report COVID-19 positive test results daily to the state Health Department, and a potential testing requirement for unvaccinated staff.

In an emergency meeting, the council approved authorizing the commissioner of health to mandate routine COVID-19 testing "in certain settings, which may include schools, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings, and which may distinguish between individuals who have received full vaccination against COVID-19 and those who have not," according to a notice on the state Health Department’s website.

"The whole intent here is to achieve vaccination and we want to incent and motivate it in a variety of different ways," said Jeffrey Kraut, chair of the council and executive vice president of strategy and analytics at Northwell Health.

The regulations could be adjusted after they are reviewed by the Health Department, he said.

The state Department of Health did not immediately return a request for comment on what the next step would be on the council's approved measures.

Educators on Long Island had been questioning and awaiting guidance on Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to mandate COVID-19 testing for school personnel who aren't vaccinated.

Plus: See the updated list of school districts' reopening plans around Long Island.

The map below shows vaccination rates in communities around Long Island, with data as of Aug. 30. Search around that map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in new cases, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.

Erin Serpico poses for an employee headshot at
By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com

Erin Serpico is an assistant web producer who joined Newsday in November 2018. Originally from New Jersey, she now covers community events and produces local content for newsday.com while also helping run the homepage.

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?