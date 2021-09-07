$50 million in COVID relief to LI entertainment venues

The Paramount, Tilles Center among venues that won COVID-19 relief

Among the list of local entertainment venues that won federal COVID-19 relief grants was The Paramount in Huntington, which secured $7 million — the largest Long Island grant from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, Newsday's James T. Madore reports.

The program was established to help concert halls, playhouses, independent movie theaters and producers of live entertainment that shut down for months during the crisis. It was funded with $16 billion by Congress and then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Besides the Paramount, grants were received by Northport's Engeman, $2.6 million; Tilles, a performing arts center on Long Island University's Brookville campus, $2.3 million; Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, $2.1 million, and the Argyle Theatre in Babylon village, $1.7 million, according to the analysis of data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

New York received the largest share of funding with $1.4 billion for 1,297 venues. Long Island accounted for 4% of the funding statewide.

The number of new positives reported today: 225 in Nassau, 394 in Suffolk, 1,060 in New York City and 3,322 statewide.

The chart below shows the virus positivity rates around Long Island over the past month.

Search a map of vaccination rates, new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, vaccinations, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

See more coronavirus headlines below.