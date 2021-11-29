The omicron variant: What we know so far

Doctors: Best defense against omicron variant is a booster

As more cases of the omicron variant emerge around the world, Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital, said the variant has signs of being worse than the delta variant in some ways.

"It certainly is alarming," Farber said. "It has spread remarkably quickly, replacing the delta variant, which we didn’t previously think was possible. The impossible always becomes the possible with this virus."

Farber cautioned that medical experts still lack substantial information about omicron, such as how effective the current vaccines will be against it or how severely it will impact people’s health.

Dr. Usma Syed, infectious disease specialist at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, said it isn't surprising a new variant has emerged, since with many people unvaccinated the virus continues to circulate widely and mutate. She agreed that people should get their booster as soon as possible — or their first shots. Read more from this story by Newsday's Bart Jones and Lisa L. Colangelo.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Monday called the new variant a cause for concern, but "not a cause for panic" and was not considering a widespread U.S. lockdown. Doctors say South Africa's rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

Answering your questions: We have an FAQ focused on the variant, summarizing what we know about it and what we don't.

Plus, travel bans around the world: Some countries have shut their doors again to try to keep the variant at bay, like Japan announced it would bar entry of all foreign visitors, joining Israel in doing so, and Morocco banned all incoming flights.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The chart below shows the number of new cases confirmed each day in the state this month.

Search a map of new cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.