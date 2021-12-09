TODAY'S PAPER
LI's COVID-19 positivity rate hits highest level in nearly a year

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
Rise in LI's COVID-19 positivity rate sparks calls for new approach

The 6.04% seven-day average for positivity in testing came as virus numbers continue to soar in Nassau and Suffolk counties and much of the state. Long Island has not reached that level of positivity since Feb. 1, according to state data.

The positivity level is the number of people who test positive — or are confirmed to be infected — out of the total number tested. The new cases are being fueled by the delta variant and a holiday season surge, medical experts said, though the omicron variant is expected to catch up to delta within weeks and possibly surpass it.

Newsday's Bart Jones reports that one leading medical expert called it a "horrible" showing nearly two years into the pandemic, and said it is time for Nassau and Suffolk to change their approach to dealing with the virus.

"They’re horrible numbers" and "dramatically higher than" New York City’s rates, said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital. "The numbers are very bad going into the holiday season."

Overall, Long Island is producing nearly as many new daily cases of COVID-19 as New York City, even though the city has about triple the population.

Plus: U.S. health authorities on Thursday expanded eligibility for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds if they're six months past their last shot.

The chart below shows the number of new cases confirmed each day on Long Island during the past month.

Search a map of new cases and view more charts with the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com

Erin Serpico is an assistant web producer who joined Newsday in November 2018.

