Blakeman won't enforce NY mask mandate

Blakeman, who takes over as Nassau County executive on Jan. 1, joins several upstate county leaders who said last week they're refusing to enforce the order. He will not send out health department inspectors to fine places that are not complying with the mandate, his spokesman said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's office said her administration, now in its final weeks, would enforce the mandate. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone hasn't said whether that county would.

The mandate, which took effect Monday and lasts through at least Jan. 15, and says all indoor public places — including restaurants, gyms and offices — must either require people entering to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination. The locations cannot "mix and match" the policies but must choose one or the other.

Hochul announced the mandate on Friday, imposed amid sharply rising COVID-19 indicators. It will be enforced by local health departments, and violators could face civil and criminal penalties along with fines of up to $1,000 for each violation.

"We have left this to the counties to enforce," Hochul said Monday at a news conference. "We hope that counties will enforce it. We expect that they will. We hope that they will. It’s in the best interests of public health."

