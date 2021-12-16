Schools go remote, Hochul eyes booster requirements amid surge

Be prepared for 'fully vaccinated' to mean 'boosted,' Hochul says

The rising level of COVID-19 cases has created disruptions at some local schools and college campuses, while Hofstra University on Thursday announced a booster shot requirement taking effect next month.

Hochul, speaking during a morning news conference, said that the escalating number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations across New York has her considering the more stringent measure of including the booster shot in the definition of "fully vaccinated."

"Fully vaccinated may mean boosted," Hochul said, adding that she may make an announcement during her State of the State address next month. "Be prepared for that."

The designation, if adopted, could potentially affect policy surrounding access to workplaces and other public indoor sites.

Dr. Bruce Farber, Northwell Health's chief of public health and epidemiology, praised the idea of expanding the definition to include boosters. "The data speaks to the need for that."

Booster shots will be required at more than 20 colleges that have issued mandates in recent weeks, while others say they’re thinking about it. Plus, the shots will be needed for entry into The Metropolitan Opera, starting Jan. 17.

Where can you get a booster? The shots are free and available around the state. This guide has helpful resources for finding one at a pharmacy, clinic, state-run site or doctor's office near you.

The number of new positives reported today: 1,648 in Nassau, 1,800 in Suffolk, 8,318 in New York City and 18,276 statewide.

