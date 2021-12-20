NY expanding testing, vaccination efforts

Hochul says state plans to expand testing, vaccination efforts

Hochul said the state has received 1 million at-home COVID-19 testing kits, with another 2 million on the way by the start of the new year. She said New Yorkers soon will be able to obtain the kits through an online portal, Newsday's Lisa L. Colangelo reports.

"Testing is a high, high [priority] because what we anticipate is more and more people are going to be testing positive," Hochul said during a visit to a vaccination site in upstate Warsaw on Monday. "We want them to, even if they're testing at home, just stay home, do not go out. Don't go to work. Don't go see your family. That's how we can start isolating the spread."

The governor said her office has been in touch with county executives about testing and vaccination sites, and to find out what resources they need.

Figures released on Sunday showed the spike in new cases pushed the region’s seven-day positivity rate to the state’s highest. The 9.32% seven-day average of tests coming back positive on Saturday stood as the highest rate on Long Island since the 9.70% number reached on Jan. 8, 2021, which was the post-2020 peak.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Long Island rose more than 41% in the two weeks between Dec. 4 and Saturday, from 406 to 574, state data shows.

Plus: Here's our guide for where to look for booster shots if you're trying to get one.

The chart below shows the number of new daily cases reported over the past month in New York City and in the state.

