TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Breakthrough infections helping drive positivity rates

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
Print

Experts: Breakthrough COVID-19 infections have skyrocketed

While COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove effective against serious disease and death, experts say their ability to block infections — particularly in the face of the highly contagious omicron variant — has waned significantly for those who haven't gotten a booster shot, Newsday’s Robert Brodsky reports.

At the end of June, less than 1 out of every 100,000 fully vaccinated New Yorkers had reported a breakthrough infection, compared to 4.5 unvaccinated residents who contracted the virus, according to State Department of Health data. As of last week, that number soared to 67.5 out of every 100,000 fully vaccinated residents reporting a breakthrough, data shows. During the week of Dec. 13, about 280 unvaccinated New Yorkers out of every 100,0000 contracted COVID-19, data shows.

Medical experts said the prevalence of breakthrough infections doesn’t mean the vaccine isn't working — omicron spreads at two to three times the rate of delta, while the vaccine's power dissipates over time, necessitating a booster. Get answers to questions about vaccines and their effectiveness against the new variant.

If you still need a booster shot, here's a reminder for where you can look to schedule one.

If you get sick: Here's a guide for what to do if you think you might have COVID-19, from where to get tested to how long to isolate.

Earlier this week: New York State again shattered its record for new daily COVID-19 cases, and one urgent care chain shut down two Long Island locations because of the amount of people seeking tests. On Tuesday, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Suffolk County soared to 13.7%, while it was 12.7% in Nassau, officials said.

The map below shows the concentration of new cases across Long Island.

Search that map and view more charts with the latest data.

See more coronavirus headlines below.

Erin Serpico poses for an employee headshot at
By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com

Erin Serpico is an assistant web producer who joined Newsday in November 2018. Originally from New Jersey, she now covers community events and produces local content for newsday.com while also helping run the homepage.

Health

The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer
See COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code on LI
A sign greets customers at a business on
Do you need a mask? Here's a guide to policies at stores around LI
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
A patient is treated at a drive through
Making sense of COVID-19 testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?