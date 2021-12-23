Breakthrough infections helping drive positivity rates

Experts: Breakthrough COVID-19 infections have skyrocketed

While COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove effective against serious disease and death, experts say their ability to block infections — particularly in the face of the highly contagious omicron variant — has waned significantly for those who haven't gotten a booster shot, Newsday’s Robert Brodsky reports.

At the end of June, less than 1 out of every 100,000 fully vaccinated New Yorkers had reported a breakthrough infection, compared to 4.5 unvaccinated residents who contracted the virus, according to State Department of Health data. As of last week, that number soared to 67.5 out of every 100,000 fully vaccinated residents reporting a breakthrough, data shows. During the week of Dec. 13, about 280 unvaccinated New Yorkers out of every 100,0000 contracted COVID-19, data shows.

Medical experts said the prevalence of breakthrough infections doesn’t mean the vaccine isn't working — omicron spreads at two to three times the rate of delta, while the vaccine's power dissipates over time, necessitating a booster. Get answers to questions about vaccines and their effectiveness against the new variant.

Earlier this week: New York State again shattered its record for new daily COVID-19 cases, and one urgent care chain shut down two Long Island locations because of the amount of people seeking tests. On Tuesday, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Suffolk County soared to 13.7%, while it was 12.7% in Nassau, officials said.

The map below shows the concentration of new cases across Long Island.

