Some LI schools go virtual during COVID surge

Schools go virtual due to staffing shortages; bus routes delayed

Staffing shortages led to at least six of the Island's 124 public school districts going to remote instruction on Monday, and transportation officials also reported busing delays because of staffing issues.

Newsday's Dandan Zou and Joie Tyrrell report that the Freeport, Westbury, Hicksville and Wyandanch districts went remote, while Long Beach and Baldwin shifted some of their schools to virtual learning.

In Long Beach, the district's middle school and prekindergarten program will be remote for the week, according to a note on the district's website. Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher warned that other schools in the district could move to virtual instruction. Baldwin said its elementary schools will continue to be in-person, but middle school and high school will transition to remote.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday talk shows that "our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country." Cardona sought to assure parents and educators that students and school staff could return safely, given the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 and older and other practices such as mask wearing.

Plus: At least three public libraries across Long Island were closed Monday because of staffing shortages caused by the virus, officials said.

Meanwhile, New York State surpassed 100 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in nearly a year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Thirteen deaths were from Long Island, with eight in Suffolk and five in Nassau. A 17-year-old student from upstate was among those who died from the virus over the weekend.

The number of new positives reported today: 5,195 in Nassau, 4,193 in Suffolk, 29,246 in New York City and 51,698 statewide.

