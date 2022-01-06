Mask mandates can be up to schools, Blakeman order says

Blakeman signs order letting school districts choose on mask mandates

The order Blakeman signed on Thursday argues — without medical evidence — that masking children "may lead to negative health and societal ramifications" and forcing children to wear face coverings could inhibit breathing and lead to other long-term medical problems.

"Parents have a fundamental right to make health care decisions on behalf of their children," said Blakeman, a Republican who took office this week. "Government may not infringe upon these rights without a compelling reason. School boards are comprised of elected officials who make decisions based upon the unique circumstances of each district. They are in the best position to make these decisions, not an autocracy in Albany."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed an order in August requiring everyone in schools to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, it was the first week back from winter break and thousands of students stayed out of school, officials said Tuesday. Some districts reported a high student absence rate largely due to sickness or virus-related quarantine.

The number of new positives reported today: 6,983 in Nassau, 6,977 in Suffolk, 46,158 in New York City and 84,202 statewide.

